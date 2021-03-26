No. 11 Duke snaps No. 20 Clemson's 17-game streak in doubleheader sweep

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The No. 20 Clemson softball team dropped both games of its doubleheader with the No. 11-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Friday inside of McWhorter Stadium, 2-0 in game one and 3-1 in the nightcap. Duke increases its winning streak to 20 games while Clemson falls to 20-4 on the season and 1-5 against ranked opponents in program history. Despite out-hitting the Blue Devils 3-2 in game one, Clemson saw its program-best 17-game winning streak come to an end. Valerie Cagle was dealt her second loss of the season after allowing only two hits and striking out four while allowing just one earned run. The Tigers left six on base and committed four errors in the field which was ultimately the deciding factor in the first game of the day. Duke's Peyton St. George remained perfect in the circle on the season, improving to 11-0 after shutting out the Clemson offense who came into the contest averaging over seven runs a game. The senior struck out seven Tigers while allowing no runs on three hits. In game two, Duke's Shelby Walters also held the Clemson offense in check and remained perfect on the season as well, improving to 10-0.

Cagle also picked up her third loss of the season in the second game of the day after entering in the sixth and allowed the game winning run. Clemson's lone run of the day came off the bat of redshirt freshman outfielder Alia Logoleo in the fourth inning, her 10th RBI of the season.

“Softball is a game of inches and opportunities,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said after the game. “We had opportunities to win both games but we just couldn’t cash in.”

The teams return to action with a single game Saturday beginning at noon and will conclude the series on Sunday at 4 p.m. Both games can seen on ACC Network.

Game One: Duke 2, Clemson 0

The Blue Devils threatened to get on the scoreboard first in game one, putting runners on first and second after a Clemson error and a walk. Cagle forced Duke's Caroline Jaconsen into a groundout to the third baseman for the final out of the jam.

Clemson wasted a great scoring chance in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with no outs before sending three down straight after a pop up, and back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

Duke took the lead in the top of the fifth plating a run on a Clemson error before Grace Mattimore threw the runner out advancing from third to home for the final out of the inning.

The Tigers had a chance to even the score in the bottom half of the inning, beginning the inning with a lead off double from Logoleo. The next three Clemson batters were sent down in order and the game would go to the sixth inning with Duke leading, 1-0.

The Blue Devils increased their lead in the sixth, adding a run on a solo shot to left field. It was just the second home run Cagle had given up all season.

Clemson went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Game Two: Duke 3, Clemson 1

Duke threatened freshman right-hander Millie Thompson in the first inning, putting runners on second and third with two outs before a pop up to Cammy Pereira at second base.

The Blue Devils once again left two runners on base in the second inning as Thompson struck out her first batter of the game for the final out with runners on first and second.

Clemson got its first two hits of the game in the bottom of the second, but an inning-ending double play ended the Tigers’ threat.

The Tigers did get on the board the following inning, taking the lead on a RBI double from Logoleo to score the pinch-runner Carlee Shannon from second. It was the redshirt freshman outfielders third double of the season and increased her RBI total to double-digits.

Duke tied the game at one apiece in the fifth, using two hits to plate a run.

The Blue Devils took the lead in the top of the sixth, plating a run on a double to right center field. The prior at bat, the Clemson shortstop Ansley Gilstrap made an excellent play ranging to her right, fielding the ball and throwing the runner out at home who was advancing from third.

Duke added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with two outs. A RBI double brought in the run and increased the Duke lead to 3-1.