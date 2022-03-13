Guimbarda HR keys Clemson softball win over Illini
Guimbarda hit a 3-run homer to give Clemson some breathing room (Clemson photo).
Clemson softball improved to 15-6 on the season with a 4-0 win over Illinois (11-7) on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium.

Marissa Guimbarda homered to center field to give the Tigers some breathing room in the bottom of the third, bringing home three Clemson runs. Bailey Taylor put the Tigers on the scoreboard first with an RBI single in the first frame.

Lefty Tigers starter Millie Thompson (4-1) tied a career-high for strikeouts by the sixth inning and added one more (11) in the seventh for the shutout.

The game was the 100th all-time for the young program.

Clemson resumes its doubleheader day versus Liberty in a 3 p.m. scheduled start (ACCNX).


