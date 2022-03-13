Guimbarda HR keys Clemson softball win over Illini

Clemson softball improved to 15-6 on the season with a 4-0 win over Illinois (11-7) on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium.

Marissa Guimbarda homered to center field to give the Tigers some breathing room in the bottom of the third, bringing home three Clemson runs. Bailey Taylor put the Tigers on the scoreboard first with an RBI single in the first frame.

Lefty Tigers starter Millie Thompson (4-1) tied a career-high for strikeouts by the sixth inning and added one more (11) in the seventh for the shutout.

The game was the 100th all-time for the young program.

Clemson resumes its doubleheader day versus Liberty in a 3 p.m. scheduled start (ACCNX).

B5 | The Tigers are still in the lead 4-0 ?? #Team3 pic.twitter.com/0Y7Je5apWV — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) March 13, 2022

home run ???????@mguimbarda sends her fifth of the season and 53rd of her career out of center in the third inning!#Team3 pic.twitter.com/eojY3FOPq6 — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) March 13, 2022

B2 | Taylor with an RBI to get the Tigers on the board. Clemson is up, 1-0 ????#Team3 pic.twitter.com/fyzyejDPTJ — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) March 13, 2022