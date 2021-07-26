Former Clemson standout signs with Loyola Marymount

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger has a new home.

Former Clemson standout pitcher Logan Caymol announced recently that she has transferred to Loyola Marymount.

"So excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles," she posted on social media.

Caymol plans to attend Loyola Marymount Law School to pursue a master's degree in Criminal Justice.

She will part of Clemson's initial recruiting class and the first softball signee in program history.