Former Clemson standout signs with Loyola Marymount
Monday, July 26, 2021, 9:47 AM
A former Tiger has a new home.
Former Clemson standout pitcher Logan Caymol announced recently that she has transferred to Loyola Marymount.
"So excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles," she posted on social media.
Caymol plans to attend Loyola Marymount Law School to pursue a master's degree in Criminal Justice.
She will part of Clemson's initial recruiting class and the first softball signee in program history.
It's official! Welcome to the team, Logan Caymol!#JoinThePride pic.twitter.com/aMbxa4alIY— LMU Softball (@lmulionsSB) July 23, 2021
