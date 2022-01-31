Clemson's Valerie Cagle named preseason first-team All-America

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle (Yorktown, Va.) was named a preseason first-team All-American as a pitcher/utility player by D1Softball on Monday.

Last season, Cagle was a second-team All-American and the first softball player in league history to garner both ACC Player and Freshman of the Year honors. She led the Tigers with a .404 average and hit 17 home runs, 12 doubles, 45 RBI and scored 43 runs with a .821 slugging percentage. She also led Clemson from the circle with a 1.16 ERA with 267 strikeouts through 216.2 innings pitched while earning 28 victories and 12 shutouts.

In addition to being selected as a preseason All-American, Cagle is a preseason All-ACC selection, was named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 watch list and was the preseason ACC Player of the Year selection by D1Softball. She also has clocked in as the No. 6 player on Extra Innings Softball’s Extra Elite 100 list and No. 19 on Softball America’s 2022 Preseason College Top 100 list.

Cagle and the Tigers open the 2022 season in Fort Myers, Fla. at the FGCU Kickoff Classic Feb. 10-13. Fans can get their first look at the 2022 roster on Feb. 5 at McWhorter Stadium as Clemson softball hosts an Open Scrimmage beginning at 12 p.m.