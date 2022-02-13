|
Clemson vs. Boston College canceled
|Sunday, February 13, 2022, 9:49 AM-
Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to inclement weather in the Fort Myers area, today’s Clemson softball game at the FGCU Kickoff Classic has been canceled.
Updated Schedule
Clemson (3-1, 0-0 ACC) was originally scheduled to face Boston College in a non-conference matchup today beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Up Next:
Clemson returns to action next Thursday, Feb. 17 against Texas Tech at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.
Tags: Clemson Softball