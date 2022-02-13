Clemson vs. Boston College canceled

CU Athletic Communications by

Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to inclement weather in the Fort Myers area, today’s Clemson softball game at the FGCU Kickoff Classic has been canceled.

Updated Schedule

Clemson (3-1, 0-0 ACC) was originally scheduled to face Boston College in a non-conference matchup today beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Up Next:

Clemson returns to action next Thursday, Feb. 17 against Texas Tech at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.