Clemson vs. Boston College canceled
by - Sunday, February 13, 2022, 9:49 AM
Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to inclement weather in the Fort Myers area, today’s Clemson softball game at the FGCU Kickoff Classic has been canceled.

Clemson (3-1, 0-0 ACC) was originally scheduled to face Boston College in a non-conference matchup today beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Clemson returns to action next Thursday, Feb. 17 against Texas Tech at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.

