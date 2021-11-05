Clemson softball's 2022 schedule unveiled

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Softball Coach John Rittman announced the program’s 2022 game schedule on Friday. The Tigers are set to play 53 regular season games, 28 of which come in McWhorter Stadium, in just their third season. Clemson’s inaugural season was cut short in 2020, and the 2021 team went 44-8 overall and earned the ACC Regular Season Championship in the program’s first full season.

Season ticket renewals are available for $225 ($8 per game) for a reserved seat and $100 for a general admission berm ticket. Season-ticket holders have until Dec. 8, 2021 to renew seats before tickets go on sale to the public.

Clemson is slated to play in four tournaments, opening the season with the FGCU Kickoff in Fort Myers, Fla. before traveling to Clearwater, Fla. for the prestigious ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. Each of Clemson’s first eight game dates are away from home.

The Tigers’ opener at McWhorter Stadium comes on Feb. 25 in the Clemson Classic. The four-team round robin opens up a run of 15 straight home games for the Tigers, which also includes the Tiger Invitational, featuring an Alliance matchup with Illinois.

In league play, Clemson will see Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech at home, and travel to Duke, North Carolina, Pitt and Florida State. Clemson will also play a home-and-home with South Carolina and travel to Georgia.

No fewer than 16 games will come against programs that appeared in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, depending on preseason tournament match-ups.

Clemson returns players who made 430 combined starts in 2021, including ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle and fellow All-ACC selections McKenzie Clark, Marissa Guimbarda and Alia Logoleo. The Tigers also added Sam Russ, a two-time All-ACC performer at NC State as a graduate transfer and a highly-touted freshman class.

Date Day Opponent Location Watch Time

Feb. 11 Fri 1 TBD - FGCU Kickoff Classic Fort Myers, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 12 Sat 1 TBD - FGCU Kickoff Classic Fort Myers, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 13 Sun 1 TBD - FGCU Kickoff Classic Fort Myers, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 17 Thu 2 TBD - St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invite Clearwater, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 18 Fri 2 TBD - St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invite Clearwater, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 19 Sat 2 TBD - St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invite Clearwater, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 19 Sat 2 TBD - St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invite Clearwater, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 20 Sun 2 TBD - St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invite Clearwater, Fla. TBA TBA

Feb. 23 Wed at Charlotte Charlotte, N.C. TBA 4 p.m.

Clemson Classic: Days 1 & 2: Four team round-robin; Day 3: Championship and Consolation Games

Feb. 25 Fri 3 Boston University McWhorter Stadium TBA 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 Sat 3 St. Francis McWhorter Stadium TBA 3 p.m.

3 Akron McWhorter Stadium TBA 5 p.m.

Feb. 27 Sun 3 TBA - Consolation: 3 vs. 4 McWhorter Stadium TBA 10 a.m.

3 TBA - Championship: 1 vs. 2 McWhorter Stadium TBA 3 p.m.

Mar. 1 Tue Gardner-Webb (doubleheader) McWhorter Stadium TBA 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Mar. 4 Fri * Virginia Tech McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Mar. 5 Sat * Virginia Tech McWhorter Stadium TBA 1 p.m.

Mar. 6 Sun * Virginia Tech McWhorter Stadium TBA 12 p.m.

Mar. 9 Wed Mercer McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Tiger Invitational: Round-Robin: Liberty, Illinois

Mar. 11 Fri 4 Liberty McWhorter Stadium TBA 1:30 p.m.

4 Illinois McWhorter Stadium TBA 4 p.m.

Mar. 12 Sat 4 Illinois McWhorter Stadium TBA 12:30 p.m.

4 Liberty McWhorter Stadium TBA 3 p.m.

Mar. 16 Wed Winthrop McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 Fri * at Duke Durham, N.C. TBA 6 p.m.

Mar. 19 Sat * at Duke Durham, N.C. TBA 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 Sun * at Duke Durham, N.C. TBA 1 p.m.

Mar. 23 Wed at Georgia Athens, Ga. TBA 6 p.m.

Mar. 25 Fri * Louisville McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Mar. 26 Sat * Louisville McWhorter Stadium TBA 1 p.m.

Mar. 27 Sun * Louisville McWhorter Stadium TBA 12 p.m.

Mar. 30 Wed South Carolina McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 1 Fri * at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 2 Sat * at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. TBA 2 p.m.

Apr. 3 Sun * at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. TBA 1 p.m.

Apr. 6 Wed Furman (doubleheader) McWhorter Stadium TBA 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Apr. 8 Fri * at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 9 Sat * at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. TBA 1 p.m.

Apr. 10 Sun * at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. TBA 12 p.m.

Apr. 12 Tue at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 14 Thu * Notre Dame McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 15 Fri * Notre Dame McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 16 Sat * Notre Dame McWhorter Stadium TBA 1 p.m.

Apr. 22 Fri * at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 23 Sat * at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. TBA 1 p.m.

Apr. 24 Sun * at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. TBA 12 p.m.

Apr. 27 Wed East Tennessee State McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 29 Fri * Georgia Tech McWhorter Stadium TBA 6 p.m.

Apr. 30 Sat * Georgia Tech McWhorter Stadium TBA 1 p.m.

May 1 Sun * Georgia Tech McWhorter Stadium TBA 12 p.m.

May 11-14 ^ ACC Championship Pittsburgh, Pa. TBA TBD

May 19-22 & NCAA Regionals TBD TBA TBD

May 26-29 & NCAA Super Regionals TBD TBA TBD

June 1-8 & NCAA Women’s College World Series Oklahoma City, Okla. TBA TBD

* - ACC regular-season game; 1 - FGCU Kickoff Classic; 2- St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational; 3 - Clemson Classic; 4 - Tiger Invitational; ^ - ACC Championship;

& - NCAA Tournament