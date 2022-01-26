Clemson softball to hold open intrasquad scrimmage

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball will kickstart its 2022 campaign with an open intrasquad scrimmage at McWhorter Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 5 beginning at 12 p.m. to give fans a preview of what to expect from the team this season. The event is free and open to the public with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. No ticket is required.

Fans will have the opportunity to be introduced to the 2022 roster and watch the team play a seven-inning intrasquad scrimmage. Throughout the scrimmage, fans have the chance to grab a copy of the 2022 season poster.

This will be fans only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium prior to the 2022 season getting underway on Feb. 10 in Fort Myers, Fla. at the FGCU Kickoff Classic. Clemson will be on the road for the first 11 games of the season before returning for its home opener on Friday, Feb. 25 against Boston University at 2:30 p.m. Season tickets are sold out, but a limited number of single-game tickets for home games will go on sale to IPTAY members on Feb. 1 and to the general public on Feb. 3.

In the first preseason rankings release, ESPN/USA Softball, D1Softball and Softball America have ranked the Tigers No. 14 in each of the three polls.

Returning from the 2021 squad are Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda who were recently named to Extra Innings Softball’s Extra Elite 100 list clocking in at No. 6 and No. 91, respectively. They were also on Softball America’s Top 100 list. Both return after garnering All-ACC First Team selections last season, along with sophomore McKenzie Clark. In addition, freshman pitcher Rachel Gibson was also tabbed one of the Top 75 Impact Freshmen by D1 Softball last week.