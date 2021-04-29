Clemson softball projected to host regional

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

The No. 13-ranked Clemson softball team is 37-4 and 26-4 in ACC play going into a weekend break before the season heats back up.

The Tigers sit in first place in the ACC and close out their regular season next week at Syracuse before the ACC Tournament in Louisville (May 12-15).

D1Softball projects Clemson to host a regional as a No. 11 national seed currently, welcoming Auburn (26-16), Liberty (32-12) and Campbell (20-13) to town.

Clemson is 17th in RPI, which trails only Florida State within the ACC (33-7; No. 5).

John Rittman's Tigers are on a 17-game winning streak, which tied their own school record from earlier this season.

Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda both rank in the top-5 in the ACC in home runs and RBIs, with Cagle second in HRs (12) and Guimbarda fifth (11) and Guimbarda second in RBIs (38) and Cagle fifth (35).

Cagle paces the conference on the mound with an 0.94 ERA, 23 wins, nine shutouts and five saves.

Clemson ranks sixth nationally in team ERA (1.43) and Cagle is 11th there. She is sixth in shutouts.