Clemson softball home invitational sees time changes
Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of cold weather on Saturday, March 10, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced schedule changes for the Tiger Invitational.
New schedule
Saturday, March 12
9:30 a.m.
Illinois
Liberty
Saturday, March 12
12 p.m.
Liberty
Clemson
Saturday, March 12
2:30 p.m.
Illinois
Clemson
Sunday, March 13
10 a.m.
Liberty
Illinois
Sunday, March 13
12:30 p.m.
Illinois
Clemson
Sunday, March 13
3 p.m.
Liberty
Clemson
All Clemson contests are still available to watch on ACCNX.
