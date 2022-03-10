Clemson softball home invitational sees time changes
by - 2022 Mar 10, Thu 16:37
Clemson will play some afternoon games now.
Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of cold weather on Saturday, March 10, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced schedule changes for the Tiger Invitational.

New schedule

Home

Saturday, March 12

9:30 a.m.

Illinois

Liberty

Saturday, March 12

12 p.m.

Liberty

Clemson

Saturday, March 12

2:30 p.m.

Illinois

Clemson

Sunday, March 13

10 a.m.

Liberty

Illinois

Sunday, March 13

12:30 p.m.

Illinois

Clemson

Sunday, March 13

3 p.m.

Liberty

Clemson

All Clemson contests are still available to watch on ACCNX.

