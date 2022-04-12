Clemson softball completes season sweep of Gamecocks

Clemson completed a sweep of the rivalry season series at South Carolina on Tuesday, 3-1.

John Rittman’s Tigers are 3-0 all-time against South Carolina, outscoring the Gamecocks 11-2 this season.

Clemson (31-10), ranked as high as No. 14 nationally (Softball America), has won 10 in a row now, while South Carolina (23-18) had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Tigers left-handed starter Millie Thompson (9-1) worked out of trouble in the third inning by getting a grounder with two out and two Gamecocks in scoring position. Both teams were held to a single hit through three frames.

The first two Tigers reached in the fifth inning and one scored with two out via a fielding error at first base. Cammy Pereira kept the rally going with an RBI triple to center field. McKenzie Clark then brought her in with an RBI single to make it 3-0 Tigers. That spelled the end of the day for Gamecocks starter Leah Powell (5-4).

Thompson looked to be going the distance, giving up one hit and tallying seven strikeouts through six, but South Carolina's Riley Blampied led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double and was quickly moved to third on a single to bring the tying run to the plate and Valerie Cagle in to close the game out. Cagle (3) limited the damage to a single run for the save.

The Tigers resume action for the first of a home three-game series with No. 23 Notre Dame on Thursday at 6 p.m. (ACCNX).

