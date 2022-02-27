Clemson softball announces schedule change for Tuesday
by - Sunday, February 27, 2022, 3:39 PM
Clemson plays Gardner-Webb and then hosts Virginia Tech on the weekend.
Clemson plays Gardner-Webb and then hosts Virginia Tech on the weekend.

The Clemson softball team, ranked as high as No. 9 nationally, adjusted its schedule for a Tuesday midweek matchup with Gardner-Webb.

The game will now be a single-game matchup at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX). It was previously scheduled to be a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

The Tigers swept the four-game Clemson Classic over the weekend and have won six games in a row, starting with a top-5 win over Washington the previous week.

Gardner-Webb, out of the Big South Conference, is 6-8 on the season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson softball announces schedule change for Tuesday
Clemson softball announces schedule change for Tuesday
Clemson men's soccer tops Greenville pro soccer team
Clemson men's soccer tops Greenville pro soccer team
Tigers wrap up Clemson Classic sweep
Tigers wrap up Clemson Classic sweep
Tigers clinch series over Hartford with big offensive showing
Tigers clinch series over Hartford with big offensive showing
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest