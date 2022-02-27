Clemson softball announces schedule change for Tuesday

The Clemson softball team, ranked as high as No. 9 nationally, adjusted its schedule for a Tuesday midweek matchup with Gardner-Webb.

The game will now be a single-game matchup at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX). It was previously scheduled to be a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

The Tigers swept the four-game Clemson Classic over the weekend and have won six games in a row, starting with a top-5 win over Washington the previous week.

Gardner-Webb, out of the Big South Conference, is 6-8 on the season.

