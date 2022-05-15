BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson softball announced as NCAA Regional host, field set
by - 2022 May 15, Sun 19:33
Valerie Cagle and the Tigers will host their first regional next weekend. (Clemson softball twitter photo)
Valerie Cagle and the Tigers will host their first regional next weekend. (Clemson softball twitter photo)

The Clemson softball team will host its first-ever NCAA Regional next weekend.

No. 10 national seed Clemson (39-15) is set to welcome regional 2-seed Auburn (39-15), 3-seed Louisiana (44-11) and 4-seed UNC-Wilmington (32-13). The Tigers will open with UNC-Wilmington on Friday in a noon start.

Clemson reached the ACC Softball Championship final this weekend and finished with wins in six of the final seven games, earning a top-10 RPI (8).

John Rittman’s Tigers went 22-5 at McWhorter Stadium this season and won 17-of-19 at home since an early-season sweep at the hands of a highly-ranked Virginia Tech team.

Clemson softball made its first NCAA Tournament last year in its first full season as a program, going to No. 3 overall seed Alabama and falling in the regional finals.

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Clemson vs. UNC-Willmington – 12pm

Game 2: Auburn vs. Louisiana – 2:30pm

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Tickets

IPTAY members can now purchase general admission tickets

General Public will be able to buy tickets starting Tuesday morning, if still available

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson softball announced as NCAA Regional host, field set
Clemson softball announced as NCAA Regional host, field set
Gilbert delivers clutch start as Tigers even up series at No. 9 Virginia
Gilbert delivers clutch start as Tigers even up series at No. 9 Virginia
Clemson-Virginia game two postponed
Clemson-Virginia game two postponed
No. 3 FSU rallies late to top Clemson in ACC softball final
No. 3 FSU rallies late to top Clemson in ACC softball final
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest