Breaking: Clemson softball announced as NCAA Regional host, field set

The Clemson softball team will host its first-ever NCAA Regional next weekend.

No. 10 national seed Clemson (39-15) is set to welcome regional 2-seed Auburn (39-15), 3-seed Louisiana (44-11) and 4-seed UNC-Wilmington (32-13). The Tigers will open with UNC-Wilmington on Friday in a noon start.

Clemson reached the ACC Softball Championship final this weekend and finished with wins in six of the final seven games, earning a top-10 RPI (8).

John Rittman’s Tigers went 22-5 at McWhorter Stadium this season and won 17-of-19 at home since an early-season sweep at the hands of a highly-ranked Virginia Tech team.

Clemson softball made its first NCAA Tournament last year in its first full season as a program, going to No. 3 overall seed Alabama and falling in the regional finals.

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Clemson vs. UNC-Willmington – 12pm

Game 2: Auburn vs. Louisiana – 2:30pm

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Tickets

IPTAY members can now purchase general admission tickets

General Public will be able to buy tickets starting Tuesday morning, if still available

