Clemson softball and baseball weekend broadcast schedule

Clemson is set to host its final home baseball series vs. Boston College as well as the NCAA Clemson Softball Regional this week in Clemson, and all games involving Clemson will stream via both audio and video.

At this time all three Clemson Baseball games will air via ACC Network Extra for video, and via Clemson Athletic Network affiliates for audio both via radio and streaming.

Clemson has also partnered with The Roar (WCCP) to broadcast the softball games involving Clemson. Friday’s game will begin with a pregame show at 11:45 a.m. before first pitch at 12 p.m. This can be heard live on Clemson Athletic Network, and streaming on ClemsonTigers.com. The television broadcast for the first game will come via ACC Network. Saturday’s games will stream on ClemsonTigers.com until the baseball broadcast ends (noon baseball start on Saturday). Sunday’s softball game(s) involving Clemson will appear on the network and Clemsontigers.com.

TV designations for future softball matchups in the Regional have not yet been set. The NCAA has designated that all Clemson games will stream live via ESPN+, which is a change from the regular season. ESPN+ is a separate membership from the ACCNX to which fans may be accustomed. ESPN+ is available via the Disney bundle, or on its own for $6.99/month.

A breakdown of broadcast schedule of events is below:

Thursday, May 19

Baseball vs. Boston College • 6 p.m. • Doug Kingsmore Stadium

WATCH on ACCNX

LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Friday, May 20

Softball vs. UNCW (Game 1) • 12 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium

WATCH ON ACCN

LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Softball (Game 2): Auburn vs. Louisiana • 2:30pm • McWhorter Stadium

WATCH on ESPN+

Baseball vs. Boston College • 3 p.m. • Doug Kingsmore Stadium • ACCNX

WATCH ON ACCNX

LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Saturday, May 21

Baseball vs. Boston College • 12 p.m. • Doug Kingsmore Stadium

WATCH ON ACCNX

LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Softball (Game 3): Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner • 1 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium

WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change

LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Softball (Game 4): Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser • 3:30 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium

WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change

LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Softball (Game 5): Game 3 Loser vs Game 4 Winner • 6 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium

WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change

LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Sunday, May 22

Softball (Game 6): Game 3 Winner vs Game 5 Winner • 12 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium

WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change

LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK

Softball (Game 7): If necessary • 2:30 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium

WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change

LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK