|
Clemson softball and baseball weekend broadcast schedule
|2022 May 18, Wed 18:34-
Clemson is set to host its final home baseball series vs. Boston College as well as the NCAA Clemson Softball Regional this week in Clemson, and all games involving Clemson will stream via both audio and video.
At this time all three Clemson Baseball games will air via ACC Network Extra for video, and via Clemson Athletic Network affiliates for audio both via radio and streaming.
Clemson has also partnered with The Roar (WCCP) to broadcast the softball games involving Clemson. Friday’s game will begin with a pregame show at 11:45 a.m. before first pitch at 12 p.m. This can be heard live on Clemson Athletic Network, and streaming on ClemsonTigers.com. The television broadcast for the first game will come via ACC Network. Saturday’s games will stream on ClemsonTigers.com until the baseball broadcast ends (noon baseball start on Saturday). Sunday’s softball game(s) involving Clemson will appear on the network and Clemsontigers.com.
TV designations for future softball matchups in the Regional have not yet been set. The NCAA has designated that all Clemson games will stream live via ESPN+, which is a change from the regular season. ESPN+ is a separate membership from the ACCNX to which fans may be accustomed. ESPN+ is available via the Disney bundle, or on its own for $6.99/month.
A breakdown of broadcast schedule of events is below:
Thursday, May 19
Baseball vs. Boston College • 6 p.m. • Doug Kingsmore Stadium
WATCH on ACCNX
LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Friday, May 20
Softball vs. UNCW (Game 1) • 12 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium
WATCH ON ACCN
LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Softball (Game 2): Auburn vs. Louisiana • 2:30pm • McWhorter Stadium
WATCH on ESPN+
Baseball vs. Boston College • 3 p.m. • Doug Kingsmore Stadium • ACCNX
WATCH ON ACCNX
LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Saturday, May 21
Baseball vs. Boston College • 12 p.m. • Doug Kingsmore Stadium
WATCH ON ACCNX
LISTEN ON CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Softball (Game 3): Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner • 1 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium
WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change
LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Softball (Game 4): Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser • 3:30 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium
WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change
LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Softball (Game 5): Game 3 Loser vs Game 4 Winner • 6 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium
WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change
LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Sunday, May 22
Softball (Game 6): Game 3 Winner vs Game 5 Winner • 12 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium
WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change
LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK
Softball (Game 7): If necessary • 2:30 p.m. • McWhorter Stadium
WATCH on ESPN+ *TV designation subject to change
LISTEN (if Clemson is playing ) on CLEMSON ATHLETIC NETWORK