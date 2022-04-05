Clemson outfielder earns ACC honor

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Outfielder Marissa Guimbarda has been named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week, it was announced today by the league office. This is the second such honor of her career and first ACC weekly honor of the season for the Tigers.

Guimbarda helped lead the 18th-ranked Tigers to a perfect 4-0 week, including a win over rival South Carolina and a weekend sweep at North Carolina. The senior finished the week 6-for-12 (.500) at the plate with four home runs and eight RBI. She also tallied a 1.500 slugging percentage and a .571 on-base percentage. The Suwanee, Georgia, native turned in her best performance of the week in Saturday's game against the Tar Heels going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI. On Sunday, Giumbarda was 3-for-3 with two homers and a walk to propel Clemson to the 12-4 run-rule victory.

Guimbarda shares Co-Player of the Week honors with Florida State’s Michaela Edenfield, while Virginia Tech’s Keely Rochard was named Pitcher of the Week.

Clemson returns to action on Wednesday, taking on Furman in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium.