Clemson-Notre Dame softball series postponed

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Softball’s upcoming series at Notre Dame has been postponed.

Clemson (26-4, 18-4 ACC) was scheduled to play the Irish in a four-game series beginning Friday.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution following positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Notre Dame program.

The Tigers play next on April 13 in a home doubleheader versus Winthrop starting at 4 p.m.