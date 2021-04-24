Clemson-NC State softball game postponed
by - 2021 Apr 24, Sat 13:01
(Clemson athletics photo)
(Clemson athletics photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Due to inclement weather, today’s Clemson Softball game against NC State at McWhorter Stadium has been postponed. The Tigers will now host NC State in a doubleheader on Sunday with game No. 1 commencing at noon, while Sunday’s second game is officially listed for 2 p.m.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Sunday are valid for the first game of the doubleheader (noon) on Sunday. Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Saturday are valid for the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader (2 p.m. or approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one).

Both games on Sunday are scheduled to stream on ACCNX.

