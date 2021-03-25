Clemson-Duke doubleheader moved up
by - 2021 Mar 25, Thu 16:09
Clemson hosts its first-ever weekend series between ranked opponents. (ACC photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s originally-scheduled doubleheader between No. 20 Clemson and No. 11 Duke at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Friday. Game No. 1 of Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m., while game No. 2 is officially listed for 5 p.m. Both of Friday’s games will stream on ACCNX.

Saturday and Sunday’s single games are still scheduled for noon and 4 p.m., respectively. Both contests are set to air on ACC Network.

Tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled doubleheader against Duke are still valid for Saturday’s single game. Fans who received tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled single game are valid for both contests on Friday.

