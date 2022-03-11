Clemson announces more Tiger Invitational schedule changes
by - 2022 Mar 11, Fri 21:10
Clemson, S.C. – In anticipation of cold weather on Saturday, March 12, Clemson softball head coach John Rittman has announced additional schedule changes for the Tiger Invitational.

Clemson will now play a single game on Saturday, March 12 at 12 p.m. against Illinois. Sunday’s schedule will remain as is, and the Tigers’ originally scheduled game against Liberty on Saturday has been moved to Monday at 4 p.m.

This adjustment also moves Clemson’s 100th game in program history to Sunday, March 13 against Illinois at 12:30 p.m.

