Clark stars, Tigers pitch shutout to top Mercer

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore McKenzie Clark had a night at the plate going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the No. 17/15 Clemson Tigers past Mercer on Wednesday evening 3-0 at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, Clemson improves to 13-6 on the year.

Clemson’s defense put on a show turning three double plays throughout the game, the most in a single game this season. One of the three double plays occurred with runners in scoring position to help the Tigers shutout the Bears.

Kyah Keller got the bats going for the Tigers in the second inning with a double into right center. JoJo Hyatt followed with a walk to put two on for freshman Maddie Moore to drop a double into right center to bring Keller home.

With two outs in the third, Clark ripped a double into center field to score Hyatt and Moore, giving Clemson the 3-0 lead. That score would hold through the next seven innings.

Sophomore Regan Spencer started in the circle for the Tigers. She pitched 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and kept her season ERA at 0.00. Millie Thompson pitched 2.0 innings with two strikeouts en route to her third victory of the season. Freshman Brooke McCubbin pitched the final 2.0 innings to earn the first save of her career.

Up Next

The Tigers return to action at McWhorter Stadium this weekend welcoming Illinois and Liberty to town for the Tiger Invitational on March 12 and 13. The Tigers will celebrate the 100th game in program history in the afternoon matchup on Saturday against Illinois at 4 p.m.