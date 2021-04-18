Cagle throws second no-hitter of week to sweep series, extend winning streak

Clemson redshirt freshman pitcher Valerie Cagle tossed her second no-hitter of the week to close out the sweep of Boston College Sunday at McWhorter Stadium, 6-0.

Only one BC runner reached base, by way of a fielding error, as Cagle notched her 20th win of the season (20-3) with nine strikeouts Sunday.

Cagle only allowed one baserunner in Tuesday's no-hitter against Winthrop as well, which came in a run-rule-shortened 5-inning affair.

"It's definitely a good feeling. Ansley (Gilstrap) and Cammy (Pereira) in the middle made some great plays," Cagle said on the ESPN broadcast, who topped the 250-strikeout mark also Sunday. "I didn't use my changeup much but I used my rise ball a lot this weekend, which is something that kinda throws hitters off with spin and a little off-speed."

The Virginia native helped herself at the plate as well with three hits with two RBIs, falling only a triple short of the cycle.

Alia Logoleo put some distance between the two teams in the bottom of the fifth with a 3-run homer.

The win was a 12th in a row for the 17th-ranked Tigers.

Clemson (32-4, 22-4) returns to action in the first Palmetto State battle at South Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (SEC Network).

Valerie Cagle says see ya later ??



That's our 43rd home run and Val's ninth of the season. She also has a pair of RBIs today ??



?? ACCNX (https://t.co/8ehqvjcGFT) pic.twitter.com/jAX4M7ERDe — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 18, 2021

And now it's Alia Logoleo's (@alialogoleo) turn??



That's her fourth home run of the season ????

We lead it 6-0 heading into the sixth.



?? ACCNX (https://t.co/8ehqvjcGFT) pic.twitter.com/VURDZfxX3u — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 18, 2021

This back-handed effort from Ansley Gilstrap (@ansley_gilstrap) and stretch from Kyah Keller (@KyahRayK) in the top of the seventh preserved Valerie Cagle's second no-hitter of the week ?? pic.twitter.com/29GzlhM3JW — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 18, 2021

So to recap @clemsonsoftball pitcher Valerie Cagle’s week in the circle:

??Tuesday: 11K no-hitter

??Friday: 9K shutout

??Saturday: 7K in 4.2 scoreless

??Sunday: 9K no-hitter



36 K, 2 BB, 5 hits allowed ?????? — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) April 18, 2021