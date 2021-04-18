|
Cagle throws second no-hitter of week to sweep series, extend winning streak
|Sunday, April 18, 2021, 2:08 PM-
Clemson redshirt freshman pitcher Valerie Cagle tossed her second no-hitter of the week to close out the sweep of Boston College Sunday at McWhorter Stadium, 6-0.
Only one BC runner reached base, by way of a fielding error, as Cagle notched her 20th win of the season (20-3) with nine strikeouts Sunday.
Cagle only allowed one baserunner in Tuesday's no-hitter against Winthrop as well, which came in a run-rule-shortened 5-inning affair.
"It's definitely a good feeling. Ansley (Gilstrap) and Cammy (Pereira) in the middle made some great plays," Cagle said on the ESPN broadcast, who topped the 250-strikeout mark also Sunday. "I didn't use my changeup much but I used my rise ball a lot this weekend, which is something that kinda throws hitters off with spin and a little off-speed."
The Virginia native helped herself at the plate as well with three hits with two RBIs, falling only a triple short of the cycle.
Alia Logoleo put some distance between the two teams in the bottom of the fifth with a 3-run homer.
The win was a 12th in a row for the 17th-ranked Tigers.
Clemson (32-4, 22-4) returns to action in the first Palmetto State battle at South Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (SEC Network).
Valerie Cagle says see ya later ??— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 18, 2021
That's our 43rd home run and Val's ninth of the season. She also has a pair of RBIs today ??
?? ACCNX (https://t.co/8ehqvjcGFT) pic.twitter.com/jAX4M7ERDe
And now it's Alia Logoleo's (@alialogoleo) turn??— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 18, 2021
That's her fourth home run of the season ????
We lead it 6-0 heading into the sixth.
?? ACCNX (https://t.co/8ehqvjcGFT) pic.twitter.com/VURDZfxX3u
This back-handed effort from Ansley Gilstrap (@ansley_gilstrap) and stretch from Kyah Keller (@KyahRayK) in the top of the seventh preserved Valerie Cagle's second no-hitter of the week ?? pic.twitter.com/29GzlhM3JW— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 18, 2021
So to recap @clemsonsoftball pitcher Valerie Cagle’s week in the circle:— Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) April 18, 2021
??Tuesday: 11K no-hitter
??Friday: 9K shutout
??Saturday: 7K in 4.2 scoreless
??Sunday: 9K no-hitter
36 K, 2 BB, 5 hits allowed ??????