Cagle throws second no-hitter of week to sweep series, extend winning streak
by - Sunday, April 18, 2021, 2:08 PM
Cagle notched her 20th win of the season. (ACC photo)
Clemson redshirt freshman pitcher Valerie Cagle tossed her second no-hitter of the week to close out the sweep of Boston College Sunday at McWhorter Stadium, 6-0.

Only one BC runner reached base, by way of a fielding error, as Cagle notched her 20th win of the season (20-3) with nine strikeouts Sunday.

Cagle only allowed one baserunner in Tuesday's no-hitter against Winthrop as well, which came in a run-rule-shortened 5-inning affair.

"It's definitely a good feeling. Ansley (Gilstrap) and Cammy (Pereira) in the middle made some great plays," Cagle said on the ESPN broadcast, who topped the 250-strikeout mark also Sunday. "I didn't use my changeup much but I used my rise ball a lot this weekend, which is something that kinda throws hitters off with spin and a little off-speed."

The Virginia native helped herself at the plate as well with three hits with two RBIs, falling only a triple short of the cycle.

Alia Logoleo put some distance between the two teams in the bottom of the fifth with a 3-run homer.

The win was a 12th in a row for the Tigers.

Clemson (32-4, 22-4) returns to action in the first Palmetto State battle at South Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (SEC Network).


