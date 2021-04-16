Cagle stars again to stretch winning streak to nine games

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The No. 17 Clemson softball team opened its series with Boston College with a win on Friday evening inside of McWhorter Stadium, 6-0. Valerie Cagle tossed another complete game shutout, her seventh of the season. Marissa Guimbarda recorded her team-high ninth home run of the season and the Tigers outhit the Eagles 10-2.

The Tigers move to 16-4 inside of McWhorter Stadium this season and 29-4 overall. Clemson now sits with a 19-4 record in the ACC, the most conference wins in the league.

Cagle improves to 18-3 on the season and recorded her 17th complete game of the season. The redshirt freshman from Virginia allowed only three hits and walked one while striking out nine in 7.0 innings in the circle.

“Valerie’s been outstanding this season,” head coach John Rittman said after the Tigers' victory. “Winning is fun, I love the way our team competes and the comradery we have off the field. We’re just a selfless team right now.”

The two teams will meet back on the diamond at noon for a Saturday doubleheader that can be seen on RSN.

Clemson got on the scoreboard first after a double from Ansley Gilstrap to left field and a single through the right side from Cagle to open the scoring and take an early 1-0 lead. Clemson has outscored its opponents in the first frame, 34-4.

The Tigers opened up their lead in the third, scoring three runs with two outs to extend the lead to 4-0. The Tigers scored the runs on four hits and Guimbarda and Kyah Keller both picked up RBI in the inning.

Boston College recorded its first hit of the game with one out in the fifth inning, breaking up Cagle’s attempt at back-to-back no-hitters. It was the first hit the redshirt freshman had allowed since April 3rd against North Carolina. The Eagles threatened with runners on first and third and two outs, but Cagle recorded her eighth strikeout of the evening for out No. 3.

Guimbarda launched her team-leading ninth home run of the season in the fifth, extending the Clemson lead by a run 5-0. The line-drive rocket off the bat landed on Track Drive, the road behind the berm and fence out in left field that leads to the football and track facilities.

Morgan Johnson hit her fourth home run of the season in a pinch-hit situation in the bottom half of the sixth inning, poking the ball off the end of the bat all the way to dead center field and over the 220 foot marking on the wall.

