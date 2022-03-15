Cagle smacks two homers in win over Winthrop

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 17/15 Clemson softball team scored eight runs through five innings to run-rule Winthrop in an hour and 15 minutes on Tuesday night at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers’ 8-0 win marks Clemson’s sixth run-rule victory of the season.

Clemson scored at least one run in the first four innings, each was scored with two outs on the board. With the victory, Clemson improves to 18-6 on the season as Winthrop falls to 9-15.

Valerie Cagle put up the first run for the Tigers with her sixth home run of the season, getting a hold of the second pitch of her at bat and driving it out of left field to give Clemson the 1-0 lead. The Tigers continued to push the envelope in the second inning as freshman Maddie Moore reached base on an error and quickly stole second. Redshirt sophomore JoJo Hyatt dropped a hit over the head of Winthrop’s second baseman to bring home Moore and double the Tigers’ lead.

At the bottom of the third inning, Alia Logoleo hit her third home run of the season hitting a three-run homer out of left field bringing home Cammy Pereira and Marissa Guimbarda who had each drawn a walk.

Cagle capped the game with her second home run of the night, smoking a three-run bomb out of right field to bring home Sam Russ and pinch runner Ansley Houston evoking the Tigers’ run-rule victory over the Eagles.

McCubbin threw a season-high five strikeout through three innings to pick up her fourth win of the season. Sophomores Millie Thompson and Regan Spencer each tallied an inning in the circle for the Tigers pitching the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

Up Next

The Tigers are back in action this weekend traveling to Durham, N.C. to face ACC foe, Duke, in a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 18 at 6 p.m.