Cagle, Rittman earn top ACC season honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its softball season award winners for 2021. ACC regular-season champion Clemson earned three of the five awards: Valerie Cagle (Player and Freshman of the Year) and John Rittman (Coach of the Year). Virginia Tech’s Keely Rochard was named Pitcher of the Year and Florida State’s Sydney Sherrill was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

The awards were selected following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Cagle, one of the nation’s best two-way players, is the first player in league history to garner either ACC Player or Pitcher of the Year, while also being crowned ACC Freshman of the Year. In addition to achieving the conference’s second-best overall ERA (1.15), Cagle was third in the ACC in batting average (.420), tied for second in home runs (14), tied for fourth in RBI (40) and doubles (11), second in slugging percentage (.819) and first in total bases (113). Cagle is one of 10 remaining USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalists and is the only player in the conference to be named both ACC Player and Pitcher of the Week, having earned pitcher-of-the-week honors twice. Cagle was also the only player in the country this season to claim both NFCA Player and Pitcher of the Week awards.

Rittman led the Tigers to an overall record of 40-5 and 29-5 in conference games this season, a slate that was highlighted by 19 and 17-game win streaks. Rittman and the Tigers became the first program in ACC Softball history to secure a regular-season conference championship in a program’s first complete season. Rittman led Clemson to a No. 11 national ranking, the team’s highest ranking to date, through the program's first 68 games played. In addition to leading the conference in both overall and conference-only winning percentage, the Tigers were first in the ACC in a number of offensive statistical categories, including slugging percentage (.521), on-base percentage (.391), hits (363), RBI (246) and total bases (619). Additionally, Rittman and the Tigers’ pitching staff, which consists of five freshmen, led the ACC in ERA (1.56), saves (7), runs allowed (82) and home runs allowed (17). Tuesday’s announcement marked Rittman’s third conference coach-of-the-year distinction of his career, having won Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2004 during his stint at Stanford.

The first round of the 2021 ACC Softball Championship begins Wednesday at Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium. No. 9 seed Georgia Tech and No. 8 Syracuse will kick off the tournament with a 1 p.m. game, followed by No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ACC Network will carry the first three rounds, with the championship game set for Saturday at noon on ESPN2.

