Cagle named finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

LEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball’s redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle has been named a top-25 finalist for one of college softball’s most distinguished individual honors, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday. This is the second-straight year that Cagle has earned the recognition.

Cagle, a native of Yorktown, Va., serves as Clemson’s ace in the circle and bats third in the Tiger lineup. In the circle, she holds a 13-7 record while maintaining a 1.96 ERA. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Cagle has pitched 121.2 innings and struck out 146 batters, which is 38th in the NCAA this season, while only giving up 30 walks. She has five solo shutouts to sit 26th in the country and second in the ACC, three combined shutouts, and has three saves while limiting opponents to a .227 average. Offensively, Cagle maintains a .302 average with nine home runs, six doubles and 34 RBIs. She has tallied a team-high 42 hits and drawn a walk 14 times. She holds a .540 slugging percentage and .368 on-base percentage.

The list of 25 Finalists will be narrowed to 10 Finalists on May 4 before the Top 3 are announced on May 18. The 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the 2022 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which is set to take place June 2-10 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.