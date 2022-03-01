Cagle, Guimbarda homer in Clemson's shutout win

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. - Redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle and graduate Marissa Guimbarda hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to push the No. 14/9 Clemson softball team to a 6-0 victory over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday evening. Cagle and Guimbarda both finished with three RBIs for the Tigers.

The Tigers improve to 12-3 on the year following the win. The team combined for seven hits and five walks. Clemson was able to rotate in 21 players into the game against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Clemson took an early lead in the first with a manufactured run by Sam Russ on a sacrifice fly to shallow left from Guimbarda. The Tigers momentum carried into the third inning with runners, Russ and McKenzie Clark, at the corners with no outs. Cagle brought home the runners with a no-doubter launched over the McWhorter scoreboard and landing well into Jervey Meadows.

Guimbarda followed with a blast of her own in the next at bat sending the hit out of left field for her fourth of the year and 52nd of her career. The Tigers added one more run in the fifth hitting as Guimbarda hit an RBI double into center to score Clark.

In the circle, sophomore Regan Spencer (3-0) earned the win after entering in relief at the top of the third. She pitched two hitless innings with two strikeouts before Millie Thompson, who recorded three strikeouts in two innings, entered the circle at the beginning of the fifth. Ace Valerie Cagle started in the circle recording six strikeouts in just two innings pitched. To cap off the final inning, true freshman Brooke McCubbin struck out the final two batters of the game.

Up Next:

The Tigers are back at McWhorter Stadium this coming weekend opening ACC play against No. 6/6 Virginia Tech. Action begins Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. and can be watched on the ACC Network. The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. before concluding Sunday at noon. Both Saturday and Sunday’s games can be watched on ACCNX.