Thompson dominates, Cagle homers as Tigers reach Super Regionals in third year

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The brilliance of Millie Thompson, the clutch hitting of Valerie Cagle, a big day by Cammy Pereira, and a seven-run fourth inning all played a big role as Clemson defeated Louisiana 8-0 Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium in the championship bracket of the Clemson Regional, sending the Tigers to the program’s first-ever Super Regional in just its third year of existence.

Thompson pitched five scoreless innings – she pitched ten overall in the regional – and gave up just one hit to a hot-hitting Louisiana team that is one of the top offensive groups in the country. Cagle hit a three-run homer as part of that big fourth and Pereira had three hits to lead the offense.

The Tigers will play the winner of the Oklahoma St. regional. If Oklahoma St. wins their regional – looking likely – Clemson will travel to Stillwater next week. If Oklahoma St. loses twice on Sunday to North Texas, the Tigers will host the winner of that regional for the chance to advance to the College World Series.

Clemson outscored the competition 18-0 over the three games, and the pitching was outstanding. The combination of Thompson and Cagle allowed just five hits and no runs over 17 innings. The duo combined to strike out 14 while allowing just one walk.

Clemson jumped on Louisiana in the first. Cammy Pereira led off with an infield single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by McKenzie Clark. Cagle lined a single to center that was hit so hard it bounced under the legs of the centerfielder. Pereira scored on the play and the Tigers led 1-0.

Thompson was brilliant through three innings, allowing just one hit and a walk, keeping Louisiana at bay while waiting for the Clemson offense to break out. It did in the top of the fourth. Louisiana, which played 16 innings Saturday in winning two games to advance to Sunday, then ran out of gas.

Aby Viera waited back on a 1-2 pitch and launched a one-out solo homer to center for a 2-0 lead. The homer, her fifth of the season, landed just under the flags in center. Alia Logoleo followed with a single between short and third and moved to second on a walk by Arielle Oda. That brought up Maddie Moore, who lined a run-scoring double to left that scored Logoleo for a 3-0 lead and moved Oda to third.

Louisiana made a pitching change, but it didn’t help. Pereira hit a two-single to left that made it 5-0. Clark was safe on a bunt to the pitcher, and Cagle smoked a three-run homer that snuck inside the right-field foul pole for an 8-0 lead. The homer was Cagle’s 13th of the season.

Clemson scored seven runs on six hits in the inning and sent Thompson back out to the mound hoping she should hold on for two more innings without allowing a run.

What do you do alter advancing to Super Regionals?@clemsonsoftball throws a dance party. Millie Thompson (@pghmillie87) is a vibe rn. pic.twitter.com/6GHET5cQWu — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) May 22, 2022

Thank you to our amazing fans for your support this weekend at McWhorter! Couldn’t have done it without you. Super proud of #Team3! pic.twitter.com/grq6qpWSIl — John Rittman (@rittmanjohn) May 22, 2022