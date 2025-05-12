Rittman says Tigers' resilience and toughness earned ability to host

CLEMSON – One of the nation’s hottest teams is set to host a regional this weekend, and its head coach says his young group has earned its place. For the third time in four years, the Clemson softball team will host an NCAA Regional after being selected as one of the 16 host sites for the 2025 postseason. The 2025 ACC Champions were selected as the No. 11 national seed and will host games at McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, May 16. The Tigers (44-12) were selected as the one seed in the Clemson Regional and are set to face USC Upstate (39-14) in their opening game of the double-elimination regional on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network. The Kentucky Wildcats (29-26) will play Northwestern (29-18-1) as the number two and three seeds respectively in the regional, with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN+. The winner of the Clemson Regional will advance to a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional against the winner of the Austin Regional May 22-25. The Women’s College World Series will be played in Oklahoma City, Okla., May 29-June 5/6. “Really excited this time of year to be hosting at our stadium. A little biased, but I think we have the best fans in the country for college softball,” head coach John Rittman said. “Our team has worked extremely hard this year for this opportunity. Just won a hard-fought ACC Tournament, three games where we're behind every game and found a way to come back and win. “And I just really love the resiliency of this team. A lot of great leadership, a lot of really talented young players. We played a very difficult schedule to get to this point and our team has earned everything that we've got this year. And to be able to host a regional, like I said, is a great opportunity for our fans, our team, and we're looking forward to a great environment and a great weekend against some really tough competition.” Clemson has won 26 out of its last 40 games, and won the ACC Tournament despite trailing in the sixth inning of each of the last three games. Rittman said he feels like the No. 11 seed is the right spot for his program. “Yeah, I think so. I mean, we played a very tough schedule this year. Don't envy the committee,” he said. “It's a tough job every year. We know that in the postseason to get to where we want to go, you have got to beat some really tough teams. To win the ACC tournament, we had to beat Virginia, Virginia Tech and Florida State. So the Super Regionals and World Series are going to be no different. I think it's a good seed for us considering we were on the (host) bubble a week ago and didn't know if we were going to host or not. To be the 11 seed is a great accomplishment for our program.” Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

