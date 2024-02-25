CLEMSON SOFTBALL

No. 9 Tigers deal shutout to complete Clemson Classic sweep
Millie Thompson and Valerie Cagle combined for the shutout. (Clemson athletics photo)

by - Correspondent - 2024 Feb 25 15:07

CLEMSON - No. 9 Clemson shut out the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, winning the final game of the Clemson Classic 5-0 despite having one RBI.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Tigers (11-2) struck first in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of doubles from graduate infielder Lindsey Garcia and catcher Aby Vieira. Vieira’s double sent Garcia home to give Clemson a 1-0 lead. Garcia’s double also marked Clemson’s first hit of the game.

The Tigers scored again in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Ole Miss (11-3) changed their pitcher from left-handed junior pitcher Brianna Lopez to right-handed junior pitcher Catelyn Riley. Riley’s first pitch was wild, allowing utility player Alex Brown to score and extend Clemson’s lead to 2-0.

Clemson had another chance to score in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded. Garcia stepped up to the plate and got to first on an error. This allowed graduate infielder Julia Bomhardt, who was pitch running for freshman infielder Julia Knowler, senior redshirt pitcher Valerie Cagle and junior infielder Maddie Moore to all get home. That gave Clemson a 5-0 lead going into the top of the sixth.

This game marked the first time since May 20 in the NCAA Regional that Clemson shut a team out at home.

Senior lefty Millie Thompson started out pitching for the Tigers. She pitched a total of 2.1 innings before Cagle (5-1) came into the game; Cagle finished the game as well. During Thompson’s stint in the game, she had 33 total pitches, recorded one strikeout, and allowed three hits. Cagle tallied 72 total pitches with five strikeouts and two walks.

Clemson’s next game will be away against No. 3 Georgia on Wednesday, February 28 (5 p.m./SEC+) before returning home to start their series against NC State on Friday, March 1 (6 p.m./ACCNX).


