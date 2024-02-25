|
No. 9 Tigers deal shutout to complete Clemson Classic sweep
CLEMSON - No. 9 Clemson shut out the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, winning the final game of the Clemson Classic 5-0 despite having one RBI.
After a scoreless first three innings, the Tigers (11-2) struck first in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of doubles from graduate infielder Lindsey Garcia and catcher Aby Vieira. Vieira’s double sent Garcia home to give Clemson a 1-0 lead. Garcia’s double also marked Clemson’s first hit of the game. The Tigers scored again in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Ole Miss (11-3) changed their pitcher from left-handed junior pitcher Brianna Lopez to right-handed junior pitcher Catelyn Riley. Riley’s first pitch was wild, allowing utility player Alex Brown to score and extend Clemson’s lead to 2-0. Clemson had another chance to score in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded. Garcia stepped up to the plate and got to first on an error. This allowed graduate infielder Julia Bomhardt, who was pitch running for freshman infielder Julia Knowler, senior redshirt pitcher Valerie Cagle and junior infielder Maddie Moore to all get home. That gave Clemson a 5-0 lead going into the top of the sixth. This game marked the first time since May 20 in the NCAA Regional that Clemson shut a team out at home. Senior lefty Millie Thompson started out pitching for the Tigers. She pitched a total of 2.1 innings before Cagle (5-1) came into the game; Cagle finished the game as well. During Thompson’s stint in the game, she had 33 total pitches, recorded one strikeout, and allowed three hits. Cagle tallied 72 total pitches with five strikeouts and two walks. Clemson’s next game will be away against No. 3 Georgia on Wednesday, February 28 (5 p.m./SEC+) before returning home to start their series against NC State on Friday, March 1 (6 p.m./ACCNX). Sunday Funday at the ballpark! T2 | Going down swinging 🙌 B4 | Tigers get on the board first! B5 | Clemson adds another 🔥 B5 | Things we like to see... this 🤩 TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!
Clemson 1 - Ole Miss 0 pic.twitter.com/jW0vs5yfF7
Thompson picks up her first strikeout of the game!
📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/zrmxc86pmY
Vieira knocks a two-out double into right field to score Garcia from second. Tigers lead 1-0.
📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/cCQrZwpho8
Brown comes home on a wild pitch.
📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/ItRDQEcOUE
Garcia gets on base on an error allowing Moore, Bomhardt, and Cagle to score.
Clemson: 5 Ole Miss: 0
📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/5mNYZid0Q4
Cagle wraps up the Clemson Classic with a strikeout awarding the Tigers a 5-0 win over the Rebels. pic.twitter.com/uZrlFFORt1
After a scoreless first three innings, the Tigers (11-2) struck first in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of doubles from graduate infielder Lindsey Garcia and catcher Aby Vieira. Vieira’s double sent Garcia home to give Clemson a 1-0 lead. Garcia’s double also marked Clemson’s first hit of the game.
The Tigers scored again in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Ole Miss (11-3) changed their pitcher from left-handed junior pitcher Brianna Lopez to right-handed junior pitcher Catelyn Riley. Riley’s first pitch was wild, allowing utility player Alex Brown to score and extend Clemson’s lead to 2-0.
Clemson had another chance to score in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded. Garcia stepped up to the plate and got to first on an error. This allowed graduate infielder Julia Bomhardt, who was pitch running for freshman infielder Julia Knowler, senior redshirt pitcher Valerie Cagle and junior infielder Maddie Moore to all get home. That gave Clemson a 5-0 lead going into the top of the sixth.
This game marked the first time since May 20 in the NCAA Regional that Clemson shut a team out at home.
Senior lefty Millie Thompson started out pitching for the Tigers. She pitched a total of 2.1 innings before Cagle (5-1) came into the game; Cagle finished the game as well. During Thompson’s stint in the game, she had 33 total pitches, recorded one strikeout, and allowed three hits. Cagle tallied 72 total pitches with five strikeouts and two walks.
Clemson’s next game will be away against No. 3 Georgia on Wednesday, February 28 (5 p.m./SEC+) before returning home to start their series against NC State on Friday, March 1 (6 p.m./ACCNX).
Sunday Funday at the ballpark!
T2 | Going down swinging 🙌
B4 | Tigers get on the board first!
B5 | Clemson adds another 🔥
B5 | Things we like to see... this 🤩
TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now