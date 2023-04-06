No. 6 Seminoles complete doubleheader sweep, seize top of ACC from No. 4 Clemson

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - Over a warm Thursday afternoon-into-evening at McWhorter Stadium, the No. 6-ranked Florida State Seminoles softball team clinched the series and seized the ACC lead by a doubleheader sweep of Clemson. After dominating the late innings of a 7-0 victory in the first game Thursday, the Seminoles (31-7, 10-1 ACC) topped the No. 4-ranked Tigers (37-3, 12-2) 4-1 in the nightcap. Carrying a 23-game winning streak overall into the day – and 29 games at home (both program bests), Clemson dropped back-to-back contests for the first time since losing both games in the Oklahoma State Super Regional last season. FSU improved to 6-0 against Clemson all-time, which have all come over the last two seasons (the programs did not meet in Clemson’s first two seasons). Florida State struck first in the third inning with an infield RBI single from second baseman Devyn Flaherty. The Seminoles tacked on two more in the fourth inning after four consecutive singles to start the frame and a sac fly from shortstop Josie Muffley. In the bottom half of the inning, national player of the year candidate Valerie Cagle ended Clemson’s scoreless run this season versus top-10-ranked programs with a solo shot to right center field. The Tigers entered the frame scoreless over 17 innings against this tier of program. Clemson left-handed starter Millie Thompson (11-1) went four innings, giving up seven hits and a walk and charged with all three early runs. To lead off the sixth inning, FSU’s Jahni Kerr tallied her second RBI of the game with a solo home run off the scoreboard in right field versus Clemson reliever Brooke McCubbin. Seminoles senior right-hander Kathryn Sandercock (13-3) scattered five hits over a sixth complete game this season, giving up the single earned run with no walks and four strikeouts over the outing. The Tigers went hitless with runners on base over the day (0-18). "Tough day at the office, obviously didn't play our best today," Tigers coach John Rittman said. "You can't do that against a very good team in Florida State. Faced a little adversity obviously losing the first game, making some defensive miscues. Didn't take opportunities offensively when they were given to us. We've got to learn from that...We have to learn to deal with failure. Every good team deals with adversity in the season and today was that day. We had a bad day at the office. We've got to take this and grow from it and we've got to get better. And I think our team will respond tomorrow." Clemson dropped to 3-3 versus top 25 opponents this season. The Tigers’ only other loss this campaign going into the day was 1-0 to No. 9 Tennessee. The game was FSU’s eighth versus a top-5 foe, improving to 4-4 there and 8-6 against top-25 teams this year. Since playing top-5-ranked Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on the road in March, the Seminoles have won 10 of their last 11 games. Clemson entered the day at No. 8 and FSU, No. 10, in the RPI rankings. "I think it's good to face this competition. We've played a fairly-tough schedule. We got beat by Tennessee early in the season 1-0 in a team very similar to Florida State. Great pitching, great defense and good offense. So it's been a while since we've been behind in a game and played a team like Florida State. Hopefully this bodes well for our experience moving forward," Rittman said. Despite some rainy weather forecasted, there is a 7 p.m. scheduled start for the finale on Friday (ESPN2). The Tigers will look to avoid their first three-game sweep at the hands of an opponent since March 4-6 last year at home versus Virginia Tech.