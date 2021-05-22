No. 3 Crimson Tide tops Tigers, sends them to Saturday elimination game

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The Tuscaloosa Regional No. 2 seed Clemson offense was unable to get the timely hit on Saturday afternoon inside of Rhoads Stadium, falling to the host No.1 seed Alabama 6-0. Alabama’s Montana Fouts struck out a career-high 16 Tigers at the plate and the Tide scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the game and move to the regional's championship round.

Clemson will now await the winner of the elimination game between Troy and Alabama State. They will take on Clemson at 5 p.m. Saturday for a chance to take on Alabama Sunday, and they will have to beat the Tide in two straight games to advance to a Super Regional.

Cagle got the start in the circle from Rittman, tossing 5.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs on eight hits and three strikeouts. Alia Logoleo was 2-of-3 at the plate and McKenzie Clark was also 2-of-3 but Clemson was unable to get the timely hit with runners on base to plate a run against one of the best pitchers in the nation.

The Tigers got a runner in scoring position in the second inning, following a Logoleo one-out single and a stolen base by the redshirt freshman. Clemson was unable to plate the runner though as a strikeout ended the inning and the threat.

The Clemson offense mirrored the second inning the following turn at the plate, putting a runner in scoring position after McKenzie Clark singled up the middle with two outs and stole second the next pitch. The next batter, Ansley Gilstrap, popped up to the pitcher for the third out.

Bama took the lead in the home half of the third, scoring two runs on four hits, two of their bunts that were close plays at first. The Tide took a 2-0 lead to the fourth inning.

The Tide threatened to open up their lead in the fifth, moving runners to second and third with two outs. Cagle got out of the jam, forcing a groundout to third base to get the Tigers back in the dugout looking to get back into the game still down, 2-0.

Clemson recorded a leadoff single from Clark in the sixth, but three straight batters were retired following the hit to end the inning and keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Alabama scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead out to 6-0.

The Tigers' offense was unable to get anything going in the seventh, going down in order to end the game.