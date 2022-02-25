Logoleo crushes walk-off homer versus Boston in home opener

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Alia Logoleo crushed a 1-1 pitch for a two-run homer, leading Clemson to an 8-0 walk-off victory over Boston University Friday afternoon in the third game of the Clemson Classic at McWhorter Stadium.

The homer capped a six-run fifth for the Tigers, ranked as high as No. 9 this week, who improve to 8-3 with the win while Boston falls to 5-7. The Tigers take on St. Francis in a game later Friday and then Akron at 12:30 pm Saturday.

The Tigers have outscored opponents 55-18 in games this season, including run-ruling five opponents in the first two weekends. Cammy Pereira had three hits and drove in three runs, while Logoleo had two hits and drove in two runs. Valerie Cagle pitched all five innings, giving up just three hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Terriers had a runner reach third base in three of the first four innings against Cagle, but she worked out of trouble each time to keep Boston scoreless.

The Tigers scored twice in the second inning. Marissa Guimbarda homered to lead off the inning and Logoleo later scored after an Aby Viera single that saw an error by the left fielder, Viera move to second, and then get thrown out third while Logoleo scored for a 2-0 lead.

Clemson’s offense blew it open in the fifth. Arielle Oda was hit on the right hand with the first pitch of the inning, and she was replaced by pinch-runner Carlee Shannon. Shannon advanced to second on a wild pitch and then advanced to third on Sam Russ’ infield single. Russ promptly stole second, prompting the Terriers to bring in the infield, and McKenzie Clark lined a single up the middle to score two runs for a 4-0 lead.

Clark stole second – her second steal of the young season – and Cagle lined the first pitch off the wall in left for a run-scoring double and a 5-0 lead. Ansley Houston pinch-ran for Cagle, and with one out, Cammy Pereira singled up the middle for her third hit of the game, scoring Houston for the 6-0 lead to set up Logoleo’s walk-off.

Clemson is coming off a 3-2 weekend at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational that includes upsetting No. 6/5 Washington last Sunday marking the Tigers’ first top-10 victory. Clemson handed the Huskies their first loss of the 2022 season. The Tigers also defeated Charlotte in a midweek game on Wednesday.

