Hungry Tigers ready to take that next step

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson softball team has enjoyed a meteoric rise since the program first started play three years ago, coming within two wins of advancing to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series. Now it’s time to take the next step.

Clemson softball gears up to begin its fourth season on the diamond on February 9 in Miami, Florida at the FIU Tournament facing Florida International, Georgia State and Kansas City.

Clemson returns a slew of talent to the lineup from last season. After finishing with five All-ACC selections at the conclusion of 2022, the Tigers look to carry that momentum into the new year with three players being selected to the All-ACC Preseason Team. Valerie Cagle (P/utility), McKenzie Clark (OF) and Alia Logoleo (INF) all earned the honor for their respective positions. Cagle and Clark make their third and second appearance, respectively, on the preseason team, while Logoleo made her first.

The Tigers are entering the 2023 season notching another program first: being ranked in the top 10 by every major poll. The highest preseason ranking comes from D1Softball, who has Clemson slated at No. 9 amongst Division I programs. The remaining three polls (USA Today/NFCA, ESPN/USA Softball and Softball America) have the Tigers clocking in at No. 10.

Last season ended with a heartbreaking loss against Oklahoma State in the Super Regional, and as the players gathered around Rittman following that loss, he told them to remember that feeling and that it was time to take that next step.

“I think we have a group that is hungry to go farther than we did last year” Rittman said after last Saturday’s scrimmage “We’re working well together as a team, obviously we have a lot of experience, and leaders in our program that have been through Regional and Super Regional and know what to expect.”

Cagle, the cornerstone of the Clemson program, said it’s important for the team concentrate on the here and now and not look too far ahead.

“I think a big thing for us to to focus on the process of getting there” Cagle said. “Just being able to manage those highs and lows, and focusing on the process and not looking at the end goal in February.”

How do you do that?

“I think the best way to deal with expectations is to work hard and be prepared,” Rittman said. “The biggest thing we can do is focus on our day to day routine and get better.”

The Tigers are scheduled to play 52 games during the regular season, including eight three-game series against ACC foes. The home slate is highlighted by Clemson hosting the 2023 ACC/Big 10 Challenge welcoming Northwestern and Ohio State. The Tigers will play two games against both opponents over a three-day span. Clemson will also look for a rematch against the 2022 ACC Tournament Champions, Florida State, the first weekend of April. The Tigers will also welcome into McWhorter Stadium two opponents from the SEC: Georgia (Feb. 21) and South Carolina (March 28). In total, Clemson will play 28 home games.

Clemson will hit the road for 24 games, including opening the season with a six-game road stretch. The Tigers have games scheduled against eight new opponents that Clemson has yet to face in the program’s short infancy. Other items that highlight the 2023 schedule includes Clemson facing 10 opponents over 18 games that finished in the NCAA RPI Top 50, and 17 opponents over 36 games that finished in the NCAA RPI Top 100.