WATCH: Clemson softball previews 2023 season

Clemson softball coach John Rittman and players Valerie Cagle, McKenzie Clark and Arielle Oda previewed the upcoming season after Saturday's scrimmage at McWhorter Stadium.

The Tigers are ranked No. 10 in the preseason Coaches Poll after making the NCAA super regionals last year.

Clemson opens its season in tournament play in Miami with FIU on Feb. 9 and plays its first home game against No. 8 Northwestern on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

Watch the previews below: