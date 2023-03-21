|
Valerie Cagle named ACC Pitcher of the Week
|2023 Mar 21, Tue 13:40-
CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt junior
Valerie Cagle has been selected as the ACC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. This marks Cagle’s fourth Pitcher of the Week honor of her career, and the second time she has been awarded it this season.
The Yorktown, Va., native led the No. 5/4 Tigers to a perfect 4-0 week with three wins in the circle. She opened the week with a 5.0-complete game performance against Charlotte by striking out eight batters while only giving up three hits. She continued action with five strikeouts while only allowing three hits and didn’t give up a walk in seven innings on Saturday against Virginia. Cagle capped the weekend with another seven-inning performance where she once again struck out five Cavaliers without giving up a walk to complete the series sweep against Virginia. Cagle has thrown 19 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run to maintain a 0.49 ERA on the season which leads the ACC and is sixth in the nation. Her 18 strikeouts last week moved her season total to 100, which is good enough for second in the ACC and 25th in the country, while moving her career strikeout count to 630. After shutting out Virginia twice last week, Cagle also sits atop the ACC alongside teammate Millie Thompson with four solo shutouts on the season, good enough for 10th in the NCAA. Louisville’s Sarah Gordon was named ACC Player of the Week. The Tigers (29-1, 6-0 ACC) return to action on Friday, March 24 traveling to Atlanta, Ga., to face Georgia Tech in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m.
The Yorktown, Va., native led the No. 5/4 Tigers to a perfect 4-0 week with three wins in the circle. She opened the week with a 5.0-complete game performance against Charlotte by striking out eight batters while only giving up three hits. She continued action with five strikeouts while only allowing three hits and didn’t give up a walk in seven innings on Saturday against Virginia. Cagle capped the weekend with another seven-inning performance where she once again struck out five Cavaliers without giving up a walk to complete the series sweep against Virginia.
Cagle has thrown 19 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run to maintain a 0.49 ERA on the season which leads the ACC and is sixth in the nation. Her 18 strikeouts last week moved her season total to 100, which is good enough for second in the ACC and 25th in the country, while moving her career strikeout count to 630. After shutting out Virginia twice last week, Cagle also sits atop the ACC alongside teammate Millie Thompson with four solo shutouts on the season, good enough for 10th in the NCAA.
Louisville’s Sarah Gordon was named ACC Player of the Week.
The Tigers (29-1, 6-0 ACC) return to action on Friday, March 24 traveling to Atlanta, Ga., to face Georgia Tech in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m.