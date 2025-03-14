Tigers take opener over Tar Heels

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Softball team picked up its 19th win on the season and second conference victory with a 4-0 win against North Carolina on Friday evening. With the win, the Tigers moved to 19-8 (2-2 ACC), while the Tar Heels fell to 22-5 (3-1 ACC). Freshman Macey Cintron led the Tigers at the plate with two hits, both doubles, and two RBIs. Freshman Marian Collins joined her with two hits and one run scored. Seniors Maddie Moore and Alex Brown notched the additional RBIs for Clemson, while Ava Wilson, Julia Knowler and Moore scored the additional runs for Clemson. Cintron got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a two-RBI double to right center. After Moore reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, Knowler drew a full count walk to put two on. Cintron followed with the double into left on the third pitch of her at bat to score both Moore and Knowler and make it a 2-0 game. These were Cintron’s 21st and 22nd RBIs of the year, the fifth-most by a freshman at Clemson. North Carolina looked to even the score in the top of the third after two runners got on off a hit by pitch and walk, but Clemson’s defense caught a foul ball for the second out, and Moore made a grab at second for the final out to leave them stranded. In the fourth, right-handed pitcher Reese Basinger struck out the first batter she faced and the last for her lone strikeouts of the evening. The senior pitched her sixth complete game in the win and improved to 7-3 on the year. The Tigers capitalized again in the fourth inning to double their score to 4-0. After Wilson and Collins led off the inning with back-to-back singles, junior Jamison Brockenbrough advanced them a base with a sac bunt. At the top of the lineup, Brown brought Wilson home on a sac fly, and Moore plated Collins with a double off the left field wall. This was Brown’s 16th RBI on the year and Moore’s 24th. The Tar Heels scored their lone run in the top of the seventh off a solo home run, but Clemson’s defense picked up the final two outs for a final score of 4-1. Up Next Clemson continues the series against the Tar Heels tomorrow, March 15. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. on ACCNX. B4 | TRADE PLACES MADDIE 🔂



Maddie Moore with a double to bring in Collins from 2nd for another run for the Tigers



Clemson 4 - North Carolina 0



📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/zCwipEwhKk — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 14, 2025 B4 | Bring her home, Brown! 🏡



Brown with a sac fly to add another run for the Tigers, deepening the score 3-0 over the Tar Heels



📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/9t7CPOoRBT — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 14, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball)