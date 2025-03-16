Tigers run-rule UNC to win series

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team (20-9, 3-3 ACC) claimed its first ACC series victory of the season with a 10-2 run-rule win in six innings against the Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 4-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s run-rule marked the 69th as a program and ninth this season. Seven different Tigers contributed to the team’s 14 hits, including Aby Vieira and Maddie Moore leading the team with three apiece, while Alex Brown, Julia Knowler and Macey Cintron tallied two each. As a team, the 14 hits tied for the third most in a single game this season, and the Tigers posted five doubles for the fifth time this year. Vieira, Knowler and Moore picked up multiple RBIs after Vieira clocked three while Knowler and Moore finished with two apiece. Brown and Kylee Johnson contributed the additional RBIs, while Brown, Cintron and Jamison Brockenbrough scored two runs each. In the circle, senior Reese Basinger earned her eighth win of the year behind three strikeouts in her seventh complete game. After play resumed following a brief weather delay in the bottom of the first inning with two on and two out, Clemson went to work. Freshman Sam Minish stepped back up to the plate with runners on first and second and a 2-2 count battled for a walk to load the bases. Vieira was awarded first on her at bat after a catcher’s interference was called to bring home Brown from third, who had drawn a walk to open the inning. The Tigers scored a second run after Johnson drew a full count walk to take the 2-0 lead. North Carolina cut into the lead with a solo home run in the second inning but were forced to leave two runners stranded. The Tigers extended their lead in the bottom of the second after Brockenbrough walked and advanced to third on a single by Brown. Moore brought home Brockenbrough on a single to center, and Knowler brought home both Brown and Moore on a double into left center – her 12th double of the season and brought her RBI count to 36. Cintron walked to join Knowler on the bases. Both advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Vieira brought them home on a double into right center. After two, Clemson led 7-1. The Tar Heels got one run back in the third inning with two outs, but Clemson’s Basinger got the next batter looking for her first strikeout of the game. Clemson capitalized again in the fourth inning after Minish singled with a shot over the first baseman’s head. She advanced to third on the second double of the day by Vieira and scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-2. North Carolina loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with hopes to capitalize with only one out, but Basinger went to work to pick up another strikeout and force a fly ball to left field to leave all runners stranded. Clemson maintained its 8-2 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth. The Tigers closed out the game in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff single by Vieira for her third hit of the day. Freshman Ava Wilson came in to pinch run for the senior catcher and advanced to third after Johnson walked and Brockenbrough reached on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Brown doubled to left center to score Wilson, and Moore followed with a single to left center to score Brockenbrough for the win. Up Next The Tigers hit the road for a five-game stretch that begins on Wednesday, March 19 at Fordham. Action is slated to begin at 3 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.

B2 | Free the bubbles 🫧🫧🫧



Maddie Moore singles to center field to score Jamison Brockenbrough to give Clemson the 3-1 lead



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Uq79amLcNR — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 16, 2025

B2 | Double us up, Knowler ✌️



Julia Knowler knocks her 12th double of the year into left center to score Brown and Moore to make it 5-1. No outs!



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/ffZMsfRpgo — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 16, 2025

B2 | Keepin' things rollin' 🫡



Aby Vieira joins the double party with this hit that plated Knowler and Cintron 💪



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Z9PZZQZUTg — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 16, 2025

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



Clemson takes the series against North Carolina with a 10-2 run-rule victory on Sunday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/A9YNrYHkq5 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 16, 2025