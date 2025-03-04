Tigers run-rule Paladins

After two flyouts, two consecutive walks brought freshman Sam Minish to the plate in the first inning. She plugged the right center field gap for a double to bring home Julia Knowler and put the Tigers on the board with a two-out RBI, her sixth of the season.

Furman threatened in the top of the second, after a single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs, but Clemson made a call to the bullpen and brought in Reese Basinger, who struck out her first batter and escaped the jam. Basinger would go on to retire every single batter she faced, to earn her fifth win of the season with 3.1 perfect innings in relief.

In the bottom, Clemson would add on three more. Collins and Jamison Brockenbrough each singled to set up Alex Brown, who hit a double into left center field, which sent Brockenbrough to third and Collins home. Maddie Moore grounded out to the pitcher to bring Brockenbrough home and grow the Tigers’ lead to three. Knowler legged out a grounder to the shortstop for her 31st RBI of the season. On the play, Alex Brown scored in her eighth-straight game to tie Ainsley Gilstrap, McKenzie Clark, and herself for the school record.

In the third, Ava Wilson singled on a bunt to lead off the inning. Aby Vieira followed up with a bunt of her own, and Wilson saw an opening with nobody covering third, which allowed her to cruise home easily. After Vieira stole second, Collins came to the plate with two in scoring position. On a 3-2 count, Collins sent one to the berm in right center for her third long ball of the year. Brockenbrough followed that up with a single and came around to score on a Brown bunt and defensive miscue. After plating five in the third, Clemson led 9-0.

Head Coach John Rittman made a line change heading into the fourth inning, and in the bottom, a new group of Tigers came up to the plate. Riley Fennell led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a one-out groundout. With a full count and two outs, Kylee Johnson walked on a ball that got through the catcher and brought Fennell home. Whitesides came to the plate with one on, and crushed her first career home run 238 feet to right field to extend Clemson’s lead to 12-0.

Basinger threw just nine pitches and mowed the Paladins down 1-2-3 in the top of the fifth to bring the game to an early end and secure the Tigers’ fifth run-rule victory of the 2025 season so far.

Up Next

Clemson continues its home stretch with a doubleheader on Wednesday, March 5 against Charleston Southern. Action is slated to begin at 3 p.m. on ACCNX with the second game at 5 p.m. or roughly 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

