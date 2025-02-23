|
Tigers run-rule Marshall to complete sweep of Clemson Classic
Clemson softball capped a sweep of the Clemson Classic with an 8-0 run-rule win in five innings over Marshall at McWhorter Stadium.
The Tigers (9-6) have won six games in a row now. The Thundering Herd dropped to 5-7. The Tigers struck early with three runs in the first inning. Julia Knowler put the ball in play for a fielder’s choice and throwing error that scored the first run, with Aby Vieira following that up with an RBI groundout and Ava Wilson rounding out the scoring with an RBI single. Despite the winning streak, it was the first time Clemson scored in the first inning over the five-game week. Freshman Macey Cintron kept the heat on in the second inning by adding her 16th RBI of the season on a single to left field. Wilson tacked on a fourth home run of the season to extend the lead in the third inning, a solo shot. In the fifth and decisive inning, All-ACC selection Maddie Moore tripled down the right-field line for two runs and Knowler totaled a ninth RBI of the week to clinch the run-rule victory with a single. Reese Basinger (3-2) threw five shutout frames with five strikeouts and four hits and a walk allowed (Basinger’s first solo shutout of the season and 10th of her career). Bub Feringa (1-3) was tagged with the loss despite just one inning pitched among four Marshall pitchers on the shortened game. Clemson has a marquee home game next with No. 9 Georgia coming to town on Wednesday (4 p.m./ACCNX). Check the distance and exit velocity on this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/CdGbp5Dh5L B2 | Cintron with her 16th RBI of the season! B1 | Tigers keep 'em coming! TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!! B5 | Maddie is giving us Moore runs
Clemson extends its lead to 4-0 after two
📺 ACCNX (Single Camera) pic.twitter.com/2m40AEN9rh
Both Aby Vieira and Ava Wilson pick up RBIs in their at bats to extend Clemson's lead to 3-0!
📺 ACCNX (Single Camera) pic.twitter.com/eJasUtxWof
Clemson secures its third run-rule victory following this single from Julia Knowler! pic.twitter.com/m8ixjZ9lpf
A triple into right field scores two to make it 7-0!
📺 ACCNX Single Camera pic.twitter.com/SaAk5B9L5a
The Tigers (9-6) have won six games in a row now. The Thundering Herd dropped to 5-7.
The Tigers struck early with three runs in the first inning. Julia Knowler put the ball in play for a fielder’s choice and throwing error that scored the first run, with Aby Vieira following that up with an RBI groundout and Ava Wilson rounding out the scoring with an RBI single.
Despite the winning streak, it was the first time Clemson scored in the first inning over the five-game week.
Freshman Macey Cintron kept the heat on in the second inning by adding her 16th RBI of the season on a single to left field.
Wilson tacked on a fourth home run of the season to extend the lead in the third inning, a solo shot.
In the fifth and decisive inning, All-ACC selection Maddie Moore tripled down the right-field line for two runs and Knowler totaled a ninth RBI of the week to clinch the run-rule victory with a single.
Reese Basinger (3-2) threw five shutout frames with five strikeouts and four hits and a walk allowed (Basinger’s first solo shutout of the season and 10th of her career). Bub Feringa (1-3) was tagged with the loss despite just one inning pitched among four Marshall pitchers on the shortened game.
Clemson has a marquee home game next with No. 9 Georgia coming to town on Wednesday (4 p.m./ACCNX).
Check the distance and exit velocity on this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/CdGbp5Dh5L— Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 23, 2025
B2 | Cintron with her 16th RBI of the season!
B1 | Tigers keep 'em coming!
TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!
B5 | Maddie is giving us Moore runs
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!