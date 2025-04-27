Tigers rally to complete sweep of Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – A five-run sixth inning and home runs by freshmen Macey Cintron and Marian Collins powered the No. 19/19 Clemson Tigers (41-12, 19-5 ACC) to a 8-2 victory on Sunday afternoon against Georgia Tech (26-21, 10-11 ACC). The win marked the fourth series sweep of the 2025 season for the Tigers and the 100th ACC victory in the program’s sixth year of competition (100-36 ACC record from 2020-25). The Yellow Jackets got on the board first with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. They doubled their lead in the bottom of the fourth with a single run after a sac bunt advanced the runner and a ground out brought the runner home. The Clemson bats came alive in the sixth inning as the Tigers plated five. The momentum started with Julia Knowler drawing a walk, and she was brought home on a two-run homer by Cintron. It was Cintron’s 12th home run of the year and moved her RBI count to 47 as a freshman. She followed with her 13th home run in the top of the seventh for a solo shot to bring her RBI count to 48, which marked the most by a freshman in program history. Back in the sixth, Aby Vieira and Collins hit back-to-back doubles to give Clemson the lead. A two-RBI single by Alex Brown with the bases loaded later that inning would extend Clemson’s advantage to 5-2. In the seventh, Cintron and Collins hit a solo and two-run homer, respectively, to make it 8-2. This was Collins’ 11th home run of her freshman season and brought her RBI count to 39. Senior Brooke McCubbin would force Georgia Tech to a three-up, three-down inning in the bottom of the seventh to secure the series sweep for the Tigers. McCubbin threw four innings of relief to earn the victory and improve to 13-5. She allowed only one hit and two walks during her outing. Senior Reese Basinger started and threw 2.2 innings with one strikeout, while Cintron faced four batters in her 22nd appearance of 2025. Up Next Clemson will await its seeding for the ACC Championship which is hosted by Boston College and scheduled to run May 7-10 in Brighton, Mass. at the Harrington Athletics Village. With one week of the regular season remaining, the Tigers sit third overall behind Florida State and Virginia Tech. T6 | AND WE ARE TIED!!! Macey Cintron BLASTS a no-doubter over the wall in left center and we have a brand new ballgame in the sixth!



Clemson 2 - Georgia Tech 2



📺ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/A8gb21sdpW — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 27, 2025 T6 | TIGERS LEAD!!! Marian Collins plugs the gap and cruises into second with her third extra base hit and fourth RBI of the weekend!



Clemson 3 - Georgia Tech 2



📺ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/yeiMvY6AtF — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 27, 2025 T7 | SCOREBOARD SHOT. Macey Cintron blasts her second of the game and her 1️⃣3️⃣th of the season to put the Tigers up four!



Clemson 6 - Georgia Tech 2



📺ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/voSsolhvO0 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 27, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) Series sweep 🧹🧹🧹



Clemson sweeps Georgia Tech to win its 100th ACC game in program history pic.twitter.com/ebMCG3N2GH — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 27, 2025