Tigers' power surge guides opener win over Cal

With things all tied up at 1 through 4+ innings, Macey Cintron gave the Tigers (25-10, 7-3 ACC) their first lead of the day with a three-run homer to center field in the fifth inning. The freshman big hits continued with Marian Collins’ solo shot to center for some added insurance.

The Tigers and Bears resume the series with a doubleheader Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. start and an ACC Network-televised 6 p.m. start.

The Golden Bears (25-8, 6-4) got on the board first after a Lagi Quiroga leadoff double in the first innings, scoring on a Tianna Bell RBI single.

After leaving three aboard in the first two innings, Clemson knotted things up on a bases-loaded groundout from Aby Vieira, but a flyball out after that brought the left-on-base count up to five at that point.

Reese Basinger (11-4), the ACC’s reigning pitcher of the week, kept the Bears at bay with five shutout frames after the first with four strikeouts total over 6 1/3 innings.

Mika Lee greeted Basinger’s seventh inning with a leadoff homer and two more hits brought out Brooke McCubbin for a second save of the season, who traded a run for an out and got one more to clinch the win.

Clemson dealt Cal’s Anna Reimers her first losing decision of the season (5-1).

Cintron, Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler notched multi-hit days. Maddie Moore scored two runs.

Clemson improved to 17-3 at home this season.

B5 | TIGERS TAKE THE LEAD!!!



Macey Cintron sends her seventh of the season out of the park for a 3-run bomb!!! 💣



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/1dA20dXHL2 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 28, 2025

B5 | Don't mind us, just wanted to tweet about another Clemson home run in the fifth 🤷‍♀️



Marian Collins drives her fifth home run of the year out of the park to extend Clemson's lead to 5-1



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/GdW2VUsEvM — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 28, 2025