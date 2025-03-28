sports_baseball
Clemson takes game one of the series in a first-ever meeting with the Cal Bears. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson takes game one of the series in a first-ever meeting with the Cal Bears. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers' power surge guides opener win over Cal
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 7 hours ago

A mid-game power surge boosted Clemson softball to a series opener win over the visiting Cal Golden Bears Friday, 5-3.

With things all tied up at 1 through 4+ innings, Macey Cintron gave the Tigers (25-10, 7-3 ACC) their first lead of the day with a three-run homer to center field in the fifth inning. The freshman big hits continued with Marian Collins’ solo shot to center for some added insurance.

The Tigers and Bears resume the series with a doubleheader Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. start and an ACC Network-televised 6 p.m. start.

The Golden Bears (25-8, 6-4) got on the board first after a Lagi Quiroga leadoff double in the first innings, scoring on a Tianna Bell RBI single.

After leaving three aboard in the first two innings, Clemson knotted things up on a bases-loaded groundout from Aby Vieira, but a flyball out after that brought the left-on-base count up to five at that point.

Reese Basinger (11-4), the ACC’s reigning pitcher of the week, kept the Bears at bay with five shutout frames after the first with four strikeouts total over 6 1/3 innings.

Mika Lee greeted Basinger’s seventh inning with a leadoff homer and two more hits brought out Brooke McCubbin for a second save of the season, who traded a run for an out and got one more to clinch the win.

Clemson dealt Cal’s Anna Reimers her first losing decision of the season (5-1).

Cintron, Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler notched multi-hit days. Maddie Moore scored two runs.

Clemson improved to 17-3 at home this season.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Jarrell homers twice, No. 3 Clemson holds on at No. 19 Georgia Tech
Jarrell homers twice, No. 3 Clemson holds on at No. 19 Georgia Tech
Tigers' power surge guides opener win over Cal
Tigers' power surge guides opener win over Cal
National outlet predicts Clemson football's 2025 regular season win total
National outlet predicts Clemson football's 2025 regular season win total
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts