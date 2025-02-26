Tigers pin first loss on No. 10 Georgia to keep win streak rolling

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - It all started with a clutch pinch-hit for the Tigers to knock off a cross-border rival and notch a first Top 10 win since 2022. Clemson softball (10-6) served No. 10 Georgia (14-1) its first loss of the season in a 5-3 win, a seventh consecutive victory for John Rittman’s Tigers. With the game tied 3-all, redshirt sophomore Haylee Whitesides delivered her first college hit on a one-out, pinch-hit double to the right-field gap in the sixth inning. Pinch-runner Kennedy Ariail then went to third on a Sam Minish single, where Minish advanced to second base on the throw. Jamison Brockenbrough delivered the go-ahead run after that with a flyout to center field where the throw home sailed well over the plate to allow Ariail to score. Alex Brown followed that by singling in another run for insurance. Clemson improved to 3-0 all-time against Georgia in McWhorter Stadium and 3-2 in the series overall. It is the program’s first Top 10 win since topping No. 2 Virginia Tech in 2022, 4-1. Clemson looked to do some early damage on Georgia left-handed pitcher Randi Roelling, who came in with a 1.06 ERA and one earned run allowed per start (5). Brown led off with her sixth double of the season, and Maddie Moore walked after her. Freshman Macey Cintron grounded a one-out single up the middle that grazed Roelling en route to center field and an RBI. But after loading the bases with two out and reaching a 3-0 count, the Georgia sophomore got out of the jam with a line-out to first base. After a 1-2-3 frame in the second, Clemson added to the lead with Julia Knowler smashing a solo homer to right field to extend her team-lead in home runs (6). In the Tigers’ circle, senior righty Reese Basinger picked up from a strong run coming in early, where she had not allowed a run in her previous five outings. Basinger didn’t give up a hit until there were two out in the third inning, a double that came on the heels of eight Bulldogs being set down in a row. After a deep flyball went just left of the left-field pole after that, Basinger registered her seventh strikeout of the game to keep runs off the board. The Tigers added more insurance in the fourth inning with a bloop two-out hit landing just over the out-stretched glove of Georgia’s Paislie Allen that scored Ava Wilson from second base. When the Bulldogs did register hits, they weren’t cheap. A pair of one-out doubles brought home the first Georgia run of the day in the fifth frame, and pinch-hitter Tyler Ellison took Basinger’s next offering well over the left-field wall to tie things up. After giving up a leadoff single in the sixth, Basinger left after 100 pitches for senior right-hander Brooke McCubbin. McCubbin (3-2) surrendered a four-pitch walk to start her outing but recovered to register a strikeout and two grounders to strand two Bulldogs. McCubbin came back out with the lead in the seventh and delivered the win. The Tigers return to action this weekend, hosting Lafayette (12:30 p.m. Friday), East Carolina (3 p.m. Friday), and Indiana (3 p.m. Saturday) with a rematch with one Sunday (time TBA) depending on the results of the weekend.

Ready for her moment 👑 pic.twitter.com/iumqREFvFt — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 27, 2025

This team. This game. These moments 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WAKd6owXKZ — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 27, 2025

B6 | Scoring runs any way possible!!!



Clemson reclaims the lead following these two at bats that all started with a double from Haylee Whitesides!



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/z2Z8gqMokj — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 26, 2025

B1 | Macey Cintron really gets us going 🎶



Cintron rips one up the middle to plate Brown. Clemson is on the board first!



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/fiYZs7Kllp — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 26, 2025

B3 | Here comes the sun… and there goes the ball! ☀️💣



Julia Knowler doubles up Clemson’s lead with a solo home run (her 6th homer of the year)



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/5N7GV2Wy8k — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 26, 2025

B4 | Brock-n-roll 🎸🎶



Jamison Brockenbrough plates Ava Wilson, and it's 3-0 in Clemson's favor



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Zi4S4huWR2 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 26, 2025

