Tigers fall to Owls

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Clemson Tigers (1-2) fell to FAU (3-0), 6-2, on the second day of the Paradise Classic. Clemson finished the game with four hits behind a two-hit performance from senior Alex Brown. Junior Jamison Brockenbrough and freshman Marian Collins provided one each, while sophomore Julia Knowler notched the lone RBI. Florida Atlantic broke open scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning. Three singles in the inning allowed the Owls to plate one more to take a 2-0 lead to the third. FAU plated an additional run in the third inning before Clemson would make a pitching change. Brooke McCubbin came in and picked up a quick strikeout before and two groundouts to end the inning. The Owls went on to take advantage of three defensive errors by the Tigers in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 6-0. The Tigers cut into the lead in the top of the fifth inning to get two runs back. Senior Alex Brown drew a leadoff walk, and junior Jamison Brockenbrough singled back to put runners on first and second with one out. Both advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch that allowed sophomore Julia Knowler to hit a sac fly to left field to plate Brown. Brockenbrough came home in the same sequence as a throwing error in an attempt to catch her heading to third was off target. Clemson’s defense held in the bottom of the inning that included freshman Ava Wilson robbing a potential three-run homer at the right field wall to keep the score at 6-2 in FAU’s favor. Clemson was in position to add additional runs in the sixth innings after freshman Marian Collins singled, and senior Aby Vieira reached on an error. Both advanced into scoring position on a passed ball, and pinch hitter Riley Fennell was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs, but the Tigers weren’t able to score, as FAU secured the final out with a throw to second. Clemson left 10 runners stranded throughout the seven-inning contest. Senior Reese Basinger (0-2) started in her second game of the season. She pitched 2.0 innings with two strikeouts before being replaced by McCubbin. McCubbin threw three innings with one strikeout before freshman Macey Cintron made her pitching debut in the bottom of the sixth and faced three batters. Up Next Clemson continues opening weekend action on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11:15 a.m. when the Tigers take on Georgia State. Fans can listen to all the action on WCCP, online or on the Clemson Tigers App, and watch the action live on FloCollege.