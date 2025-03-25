Tigers fall at No. 10 South Carolina

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson softball experienced its first-ever loss in Columbia with a 6-0 defeat to the No. 10 South Carolina Gamecocks (25-6) Tuesday. The Tigers dropped to 24-10 overall this season and 6-2 in the rivalry series all-time (4-1 in Columbia). After a dominant run in New York last week, the Tigers gave up more runs in the first inning Tuesday than their last four games combined with three Gamecock scores coming off of an Arianna Rodi homer to center. The reigning ACC pitcher of the week Reese Basinger (10-4) was pulled after 2+ innings after giving up four runs total and three earned. The Gamecocks tacked on some insurance off of Clemson’s Brooke McCubbin with a two-run fourth inning. South Carolina’s Nealy Lamb (6-1) limited the Tigers to two hits over five innings with four strikeouts to no walks. With Sam Gress in for relief, Clemson had a bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the sixth inning, but Gress worked out of it with a strikeout and grounder. It was a first shutout against Clemson since March 29 last year (Boston College, 4-0). This weekend, Clemson hosts new ACC member Cal, which joined the Tigers in receiving votes for the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll Tuesday. The first game is at 6 p.m. Friday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball)

