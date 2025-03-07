Tigers down No. 14 Blue Devils to extend winning streak to 15 games

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - One streak kept going and a dubious one ended as Clemson softball kept things rolling to down No. 14 Duke in run-rule fashion Friday at McWhorter Stadium, 12-4, in five innings. The Tigers (18-6, 1-0 ACC) extended their winning streak to 15 games, notching a second Top 15 win in that run, and ended a streak of six consecutive losses to the Blue Devils (15-7, 0-1 ACC). Clemson jumped on top early with a 4-run second frame. The rally saw runners cross the plate all with two out, with freshman Marian Collins reaching down to knock one opposite-field and off the left-field wall to score two runs. After Jamison Brockenbrough joined her on the bases, Alex Brown knocked one through the middle to score two more Tigers. An Aby Vieira grounder back to the Duke pitcher Cassidy Curd (5-4) looked to end a Clemson third-inning threat, but Curd short-armed the toss to first base and the ball dribbling into foul territory allowed a Tiger to score from second base, which ended Curd’s outing. Ava Wilson then tested Duke’s reliever Dani Drogemuller with a tough bunt, and Drogemuller’s throw to first was off-line to score two more Tigers. Collins stepped up again with another run-scoring double to keep the pressure on to an eight-run lead. Duke had an answer in the top of fourth inning with some power, launching solo shots to both sides of the field in back-to-back at-bats from Kairi Rodriguez and Amiah Burgess. The Blue Devils weren’t done in the rally with Jada Baker ripping an RBI triple over the Clemson center fielder and D’Auna Jennings singling in another run to cut the deficit to four runs. Clemson’s offensive assault wasn’t done, however, as the Tigers returned fire in the bottom half of the inning. Sam Minish’s flyball tailed away from the Duke center fielder into the left-field gap for Clemson’s third double of the day to score one. After that, a fielder’s choice throw was errant to the plate on a grounder after that to score Cintron. The eight-run edge was then restored by a two-run single up the middle from Wilson to force another pitching change. Reese Basinger improved to 6-2 with a fourth complete game of the season. Wilson and Collins both totaled three RBIs in the effort. Vieira scored three runs. The Tigers and Blue Devils go for game two at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Inject it into our veins 💪



Clemson extends its win streak to 15 after taking down No. 14/16 Duke on Friday night, 12-4, in five innings pic.twitter.com/UJx8gOY8pa — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 8, 2025

TIGERS ON TOP 🔥



Clemson upsets No. 16 Duke in Game 1 of the series, 12-4 (5 inn.)!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ACCNX / @clemsonsoftball pic.twitter.com/0vXLD9yB1G — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 8, 2025

B2 | The freshman delivers 📦.. with 2 outs! 😏



Marian Collins drove in 2 RBIs to get the runs started for the Tigers



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/jmZM9qN72G — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 7, 2025

B2 | Annnddd bats are HOT🔥🚒



Brown adds 2 more runs to the stat sheet in the 2nd



Clemson 4 - Duke 0



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Isl0lRH0XS — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 7, 2025

B3 | We will take them!



The Tigers plate three runs over the course of these two players to extend their lead to 7-0!



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/mf7RMAOSAC — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 8, 2025

