Tigers complete Saturday doubleheader sweep against Georgia State

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson (4-0) won 11-3 in six innings in game two of the day versus Georgia State at the tournament at FIU in Miami.

Much like the first game of the day, Georgia State took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of play after the lead off batter got on off a single and advanced around before the third out. JoJo Hyatt once again got the Tiger offense going in the bottom of the second. She hit a single through the right side that scored both Kyah Keller and Ally Miklesh who got on base off walks to give Clemson the 2-1 advantage.

Clemson went to work in the third inning that began with a strong defensive play from Hyatt behind the plate. That translated into the offense as Valerie Cagle led off with a double and Caroline Jacobsen singled up the middle. With two outs, Miklesh drew a walk to load the bases and bring Hyatt back to the plate. Hyatt drove a hard hit ball at the Panthers’ third baseman for a two-RBI single bringing home Ansley Houston, who pinch ran for Cagle, and Jacobsen. Knowles pinch hit for Davenport in the nine spot and knocked a hit into left field to score Miklesh and make it 5-1 after three.

The fourth inning was another efficient inning for the Tigers as Cagle singled and Jacobsen doubled to put runners on second and third. Logoleo reached on an error that brought Cagle home, and then quickly stole second to have two back in scoring position. Keller pushed the score to 8-1 with a sac fly to deep center that scored both Jacobsen and Logoleo.

The Panthers cut into the lead in the top of the sixth with two additional runs, but the Tigers responded with Jadeyn Ruszkowski getting a pinch hit single, Keller drawing a walk and Miklesh singling up the middle to load the bases. Hyatt completed her day hitting a three-RBI double down the left line to walk off Georgia State, 11-3, in the bottom half of the inning.

Millie Thompson got the start in the circle and pitched the full six innings with four strikeouts en route to her second win of the year.

Clemson defeated Kansas City, 8-1, in game one on Saturday.

Up Next

The Tigers conclude opening weekend action on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. against host Florida International.