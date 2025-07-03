sports_baseball
Tigers announce four transfer additions
CU Athletic Communications  ·  2 hours ago

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman announced the addition of four transfers to the 2025-26 roster on . The four additions include Kiley Channell (FAU), Abby Dunning (Boston College), Corri Hicks (Oklahoma) and Sierra Maness (USC Upstate).

Kiley Channell · Jr. · INF · Keystone Heights, Fla. · FAU (Keystone Heights HS)

2025 AAC Second Team

2024 AAC Rookie of the Year

Batted .330 with 59 hits, 34 runs and 44 RBI in 2025

Led the Owls in doubles with 14 last season

Set FAU’s single-game record with five hits in the clinching game for the AAC regular season title against Tulsa

Finished with 55 hits, 35 RBIs, 29 runs and 20 walks in 2024

Registered 19 doubles as a freshman to finish No. 11 in the NCAA

Abby Dunning · Gr. · RHP · Burr Ridge, Ill. · Boston College (Marist HS)

30 on the College Sports Evaluators Preseason Top 50 Pitchers List (2025)

2024 All-ACC Third Team & ACC All-Tournament Team

2024 NFCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region Second Team

Made 33 appearances in 2024 with 14 victories

Limited opponents to a .207 batting average and held a 2.46 ERA during the 2024 season

Ranked third in the ACC in 2024 with 172 strikeouts

Struck out a career-high 12 batters at FGCU in 2024

Corri Hicks · So. C/1B · San Jose, Calif. · Oklahoma (Archbishop Mitty HS)

Appeared in 24 games, making five starts in 2025

Hit .261 with three runs, six hits and eight RBIs

Finished her freshman campaign with three home runs

Launched a postseason home run in the 8-0 run-rule victory against Boston during the Norman Regional

Recorded her first collegiate RBI in a 10-2 win at Tulsa

Clocked four RBIs vs. UT Arlington with a three-run homer and a single

Tallied six putouts against East Texas A&M

Sierra Maness · Jr. · RHP · Woodruff, S.C. · USC Upstate (James F. Byrnes HS)

2025 Big South All-Conference First Team

2024 Big South All-Freshman Team & Big South All-Conference Second Team

Made 36 appearances in the circle with 166 innings pitched in 2025

Struck out 120 batters last season while limiting opponents to a .235 average

Has struck out 244 batters over the course of two seasons at USC Upstate in 66 appearances

Held a 2.34 ERA with 34 victories and three saves over her career with the Spartans

Finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts against Loyola in 2024

Channell, Dunning, Hicks and Maness are set to join the 13 returners that helped the Tigers to their first ACC Tournament Championship and the third NCAA Super Regional appearance in four years. This group will also join seven incoming freshmen (Sarah Breaux, Sophie Burmeister, Keira Crosby, Lexie Hames, Maddie Johnson, Mac Pavese and Sarah Rocheleau) as the newest members of the 2025-26 squad.

