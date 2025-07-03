Tigers announce four transfer additions

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman announced the addition of four transfers to the 2025-26 roster on . The four additions include Kiley Channell (FAU), Abby Dunning (Boston College), Corri Hicks (Oklahoma) and Sierra Maness (USC Upstate). Kiley Channell · Jr. · INF · Keystone Heights, Fla. · FAU (Keystone Heights HS) 2025 AAC Second Team 2024 AAC Rookie of the Year Batted .330 with 59 hits, 34 runs and 44 RBI in 2025 Led the Owls in doubles with 14 last season Set FAU’s single-game record with five hits in the clinching game for the AAC regular season title against Tulsa Finished with 55 hits, 35 RBIs, 29 runs and 20 walks in 2024 Registered 19 doubles as a freshman to finish No. 11 in the NCAA Abby Dunning · Gr. · RHP · Burr Ridge, Ill. · Boston College (Marist HS) 30 on the College Sports Evaluators Preseason Top 50 Pitchers List (2025) 2024 All-ACC Third Team & ACC All-Tournament Team 2024 NFCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region Second Team Made 33 appearances in 2024 with 14 victories Limited opponents to a .207 batting average and held a 2.46 ERA during the 2024 season Ranked third in the ACC in 2024 with 172 strikeouts Struck out a career-high 12 batters at FGCU in 2024 Adding depth to the circle 💪



Excited to welcome Abby Dunning to our Clemson Softball Family! pic.twitter.com/qAcMrsKcdl — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) July 3, 2025 Corri Hicks · So. C/1B · San Jose, Calif. · Oklahoma (Archbishop Mitty HS) Appeared in 24 games, making five starts in 2025 Hit .261 with three runs, six hits and eight RBIs Finished her freshman campaign with three home runs Launched a postseason home run in the 8-0 run-rule victory against Boston during the Norman Regional Recorded her first collegiate RBI in a 10-2 win at Tulsa Clocked four RBIs vs. UT Arlington with a three-run homer and a single Tallied six putouts against East Texas A&M Sierra Maness · Jr. · RHP · Woodruff, S.C. · USC Upstate (James F. Byrnes HS) 2025 Big South All-Conference First Team 2024 Big South All-Freshman Team & Big South All-Conference Second Team Made 36 appearances in the circle with 166 innings pitched in 2025 Struck out 120 batters last season while limiting opponents to a .235 average Has struck out 244 batters over the course of two seasons at USC Upstate in 66 appearances Held a 2.34 ERA with 34 victories and three saves over her career with the Spartans Finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts against Loyola in 2024 Channell, Dunning, Hicks and Maness are set to join the 13 returners that helped the Tigers to their first ACC Tournament Championship and the third NCAA Super Regional appearance in four years. This group will also join seven incoming freshmen (Sarah Breaux, Sophie Burmeister, Keira Crosby, Lexie Hames, Maddie Johnson, Mac Pavese and Sarah Rocheleau) as the newest members of the 2025-26 squad. Experience and talent joining our pitching staff 🤯



Excited to welcome Sierra Maness to our Clemson Softball Family! pic.twitter.com/m03UaA3vVm — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) July 3, 2025