Three Tigers named preseason All-ACC softball

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball’s Valerie Cagle (RHP/UTL), McKenzie Clark (OF) and Alia Logoleo (INF) have been selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2023 Preseason All-ACC Team, the league office announced Thursday. All three Tigers were All-ACC selections at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Additionally, the Tigers were predicted to finish third in the ACC standings, according to the league’s head coaches.

Cagle returns to the field after being a NFCA First Team All-American and a two-time All-ACC First Team selection. She started all 59 games and posted a .308 average off 57 hits with 44 RBI in 2022. She was second on the team with 13 home runs and finished with 10 doubles, a .584 slugging percentage and 34 runs scored. In the circle, the Yorktown, Va. native held a 1.92 ERA through 32 appearances, finished with seven solo shutouts and three saves. She pitched 160.2 innings and struck out 176 batters while limiting opponents to a .218 average.

Clark and Logoleo enter their junior and redshirt junior seasons, respectively. Clark returns after leading the Tigers in 2022 with a .328 average, 42 runs scored and 13 doubles. She added 12 home runs and 34 RBI to her team-high .622 slugging percentage and .418 on-base percentage. She was an All-ACC Second Team honoree at the conclusion of last year. Logoleo added a team-high 15 home runs and 46 RBI to last year’s squad. She finished last season with 47 hits and a .585 slugging percentage.

Clemson will jumpstart the 2023 campaign with the Orange vs. Purple scrimmage on Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon. This will be fans' only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium prior to the 2023 season beginning on Feb. 9 in Miami, Fla. at the FIU Tournament. Clemson will be on the road for the first six games of the season before returning to McWhorter Stadium for the home opener on Friday, Feb. 17 against Northwestern at 3 p.m. to open the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

Season tickets are sold out, but single-game tickets can be purchased prior to arrival McWhorter here. New in 2023, the Clemson Athletic Ticket Office will hold a limited number of seats on the berm for walk-up sales on the day of each game. Fans are encouraged to visit the ticket table located outside the main gate of McWhorter to purchase their tickets.