Tar Heels even series with Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s comeback attempt against North Carolina fell short, as the Tar Heels (23-5, 4-1 ACC) claimed a 6-3 win against the Tigers (19-9, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. Saturday also had the Clemson Softball program welcoming back 13 former players from the first five teams to celebrate Alumni Day. The Tigers were led at the plate again by freshman Macey Cintron, who clocked two hits with one RBI. Senior Aby Vieira provided a solo home run for her first of the season, and sophomore Kylee Johnson picked up an RBI. In total, seven Tigers contributed to the team’s eight total hits. The Tar Heels looked to get on the board in the top of the first with runners on first and second with only one out. In a play that went to review and ended in Clemson’s favor, both runners advanced to second and third as the Tigers picked up the second out. An easy 4-3 groundout ended the inning to keep North Carolina off the board. A Maddie Moore home run was robbed at the wall in the bottom half of the first, and the Tar Heels capitalized in the top of the second with two solo home runs for the lead. Clemson made an effort to respond in the bottom of the inning after Cintron and Sam Minish led off with back-to-back singles. Vieira advanced the duo on a sac bunt and Marian Collins drew a walk to load the bases, but all three were left stranded. The Tar Heels scored one more in the top of the third to maintain a 3-0 lead. The Tigers struck in the third after Alex Brown led off with a triple, her second of the season. Julia Knowler joined her off a four-pitch walk, and it was Cintron that picked up her 23rd RBI of the year with a base hit down the left field line to make it 3-1 after three. North Carolina came close to capitalizing again in the fifth inning after the leadoff got on off an error and advanced around to third, but a replay review caught a runner leaving early and a full-count looking strikeout by senior Brooke McCubbin in the circle got the final out of the inning to prevent any damage. McCubbin finished the day with three strikeouts but dropped to 5-4 on the year in the circle after pitching 5.2 innings. Cintron faced four batters in her 1.1 innings of work in relief. The Tar Heels extended their lead to 6-1 in the top of sixth, but Clemson was quick to respond in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Vieira sent her first home run of the season 259 feet out of right center for her 11th RBI of the year. Junior Jamison Brockenbrough, who entered in the fifth inning, and Collins tallied back-to-back singles, and after some smart baserunning, advanced to second and third on the play. With runners in scoring position, Johnson notched her fourth RBI of the year with a ground out to second that plated Brockenbrough. After six, North Carolina led 6-3. Clemson’s defense came up big for the Tigers in the seventh as Minish tracked a ball down in deep right field, made the catch and then turned the double play to catch the runner not tagging at first to end the inning. Unfortunately, North Carolina picked up three quick outs to end the game and win, 6-3. Up Next The Tigers conclude their home stretch tomorrow with the series finale against the Tar Heels. Action is slated to begin at 1 p.m. on ACCNX. B3 | Cintron delivers!



After Brown led off with a triple to start the inning, Cintron brings her home with an RBI single!



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/isuW45ek35 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 15, 2025 Make a statement, Aby 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sKazVUmVGw — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 15, 2025 Another beautiful day at the ballpark pic.twitter.com/O2pCS9M5pB — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 15, 2025