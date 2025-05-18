Social media reacts to Clemson heading to the super regional

In December, it was on the gridiron. Fast forward to May, and the setting is the diamond in Austin.

Social media has buzzed since the Tigers' 5-1 victory over Kentucky..

Here are some of those reactions.

The @clemsonsoftball grounds crew wasted no time adding another year to the wall at McWhorter Stadium.



For the third time in four years, the Tigers are heading back to Super Regionals! pic.twitter.com/73ToO1RJGI — Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) May 18, 2025

REGIONAL CHAMPS!!! For the third time ever, Clemson softball is headed to an NCAA Super Regional! pic.twitter.com/dNJ1Exo8ZQ — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) May 18, 2025

Clemson has swept their regional, defeating Kentucky 5-1 in the final game.



The Tigers will advance to the Super Regionals, following the postseason plans of the football team, heading to Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/QrvzwC8ikT — Nic Costello (@costello_nic) May 18, 2025

Y’all brought all the energy this weekend! pic.twitter.com/vawYYPTMka — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 18, 2025

Clemson’s postseason heads to Texas, you say? pic.twitter.com/kBHJMqhgdO — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) May 18, 2025

44-6 in their last 50 games.

12 straight wins against NCAAT teams.

2nd 3-0 regional in program history.



What a group. https://t.co/u8mwdu9gUO — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) May 18, 2025

TIGERS TO SUPERS 🐅



(11) @clemsonsoftball gets the 5-1 win over Kentucky to advance to Super Regionals for the third time in four years!#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/NMTaWYqWxE — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 18, 2025