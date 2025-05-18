|
Social media reacts to Clemson heading to the super regional
The Tigers have another postseason clash in Texas.
In December, it was on the gridiron. Fast forward to May, and the setting is the diamond in Austin. Social media has buzzed since the Tigers' 5-1 victory over Kentucky.. Here are some of those reactions. The @clemsonsoftball grounds crew wasted no time adding another year to the wall at McWhorter Stadium. REGIONAL CHAMPS!!! For the third time ever, Clemson softball is headed to an NCAA Super Regional! pic.twitter.com/dNJ1Exo8ZQ Clemson has swept their regional, defeating Kentucky 5-1 in the final game. Feeling SUPER 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yruUMnqfZF Y’all brought all the energy this weekend! pic.twitter.com/vawYYPTMka Clemson’s postseason heads to Texas, you say? pic.twitter.com/kBHJMqhgdO GREAT day to be a Clemson Tiger! 🐅🗣️@clemsonsoftball || @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/DhkaqF3AWB And Onward! Congrats @clemsonsoftball ! pic.twitter.com/rnKOXDjAfT 44-6 in their last 50 games. Lessgooooo @clemsonsoftball! This team rocks. https://t.co/1oYQcJY1kg TIGERS TO SUPERS 🐅 👀🧹@ClemsonSoftball SWEEPS the #Clemson regional! 👇
For the third time in four years, the Tigers are heading back to Super Regionals! pic.twitter.com/73ToO1RJGI
The Tigers will advance to the Super Regionals, following the postseason plans of the football team, heading to Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/QrvzwC8ikT
12 straight wins against NCAAT teams.
2nd 3-0 regional in program history.
What a group. https://t.co/u8mwdu9gUO
(11) @clemsonsoftball gets the 5-1 win over Kentucky to advance to Super Regionals for the third time in four years!#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/NMTaWYqWxE
• Fri: 10-2 W (5 innings) over #4 USC Upstate.
• Sat: 1-0 W (9 innings) over #3 Northwestern
• Sun: 5-1 W over #2 Kentucky
Jon Rittman’s Tigers continue their special season & advance to Super Regionals!
🐅🥎🔥 https://t.co/1gjpi88mGT
